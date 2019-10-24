Hide press release Show press release

IONITY EXPANDS ITS PAN-EUROPEAN NETWORK WITH HIGH POWER CHARGING STATION IN GRETNA GREEN

Gretna Green is the latest station in IONITY’s pan-European network

IONITY to open 40 UK sites, each with up to 4 High Power Chargers

350kW chargers able to charge current and future EVs in less than 20 minutes

IONITY’s new charging stations will source 100% renewable energy

IONITY plans to install 400 stations by the end of 2020, with six being built in Scotland

Open to all makes and models compatible with CCS chargers

Gretna Green, UK, 17th October 2019

IONITY, joint venture between the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG, today announces that it will expand its UK network with a High Power Charging station in Gretna Green. This makes it Scotland’s fastest EV charging station.

IONITY is continuing the expansion of its UK charge network with the launch of a new station in Gretna Green. Drivers can now charge their electric cars in less than 20 minutes using renewable energy from IONITY’s High Power Chargers at Gretna Green services. IONITY is a joint venture between Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, BMW Group and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG, that aims to increase the feasibility and adoption of EVs by establishing convenient High Power Charging (HPC) sites across the continent. Gretna Green is the first of six stations to be launched in Scotland, becoming Scotland’s fastest charging stations.

Joined by Cllr. Campbell, Dumfries and Galloway Council Environment and Climate Champion and Colin Dugan, Motor Fuel Group’s (MFG) contract manager of the station, the opening ceremony marked a significant step toward the future of mobility in Scotland. With the latest generation of electric vehicles providing much-improved performance, efficiency and comfort, the new network will ease range anxiety for existing and potential EV owners.

IONITY’s network will establish 2400 chargers across Europe by 2020, enabling hassle-free Pan-European EV travel. With ultra-fast charging times and the selection of convenient motorway locations, IONITY’s network will make long distance journeys far more viable than much slower 50kW alternatives. The 350kW UK charging network is future-proofed, delivering infrastructure capable of charging times as low as 8 minutes, making e-mobility a convenient, reliable and everyday experience.

For all of its UK stations, IONITY’s High Power Chargers will provide every charge point with 100% renewable energy, greatly reducing the environmental impact of a journey and providing peace of mind for environmentally conscious drivers.

Minister of State for the Future of Transport, George Freeman MP, said: "The UK is in the vanguard of electrification of transport to reduce pollution. Through our Road to Zero Strategy we are funding major investment in vehicle charging infrastructure.

"Close collaboration with the private sector is crucial to achieving a zero-emission future and IONITY’s leadership is helping supercharge the UK’s charging infrastructure.”

Dr. Marcus Groll, COO of IONITY said, “Close collaboration with site partners like MFG is crucial to achieving a zero-emission future and IONITY’s network is finally giving EVs in the UK the kind of charging speeds their owners want.”

Alan Hutton, MFG’s Systems & Change Management Director said: “We are delighted to be extending our sustainable fuel offer to customers. The growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market is an important part of the fuel mix going forward. MFG is determined to be at the forefront of this technology, satisfying this growing demand. The installation of these high-power chargers using renewable energy at MFG Gretna Green adds even greater momentum to the growing uptake of EV vehicles.”

Cllr. Campbell, Dumfries and Galloway Council Environment and Climate Champion, said: “On 27th June 2019, Dumfries and Galloway Council made history by passing a Climate Emergency Declaration, agreeing to a 12-point plan to reduce carbon emissions in the region to net zero by 2025. We also committed to supporting communities and businesses to adapt to climate change and I’m delighted to come along and open the fastest charger in Scotland right here in our region.

“Our declaration encompasses everything we will do to address Climate Change, building on our ongoing work already taking place within the Council, including reducing our carbon footprint and emissions by adopting electric vehicles and encouraging our staff to be more environmentally aware. We are ambitious and our goal is to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025 which will contribute towards efforts worldwide to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees., but we need everyone to play their part and make changes to protect our natural environment.”