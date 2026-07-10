Buying A Ford EV Still Comes With A Free Home Charger

Getting a Ford EV will still bag you a free home charger, complete with installation.

That’s because Ford extended its Power Promise program once again.

Only one EV qualifies for the incentive, though.

Ford’s Power Promise program, which bags new EV owners a free home charger plus standard installation, has been extended once again. Now, though, just one car is eligible for the freebie, but that’s to be expected, seeing how the F-150 Lightning pickup was discontinued, and inventory has dried up nationwide.

To get a free home charger installed, customers must buy or lease a new 2025 Mustang Mach-E until the end of July 2026. Meanwhile, buyers or lessees of a new 2026 Mustang Mach-E have until the end of September to make up their mind and benefit from Ford’s free charger.

Ford Power Station Pro Photo by: InsideEVs

Introduced in October 2024, the Power Promise program is as straightforward as it gets. New EV buyers get a free Level 2 charger, with the installation costs covered by Ford, as long as there’s no need for digging underground lines or panel upgrades. The standard installation covers up to 60-amp circuits, as well as up to 80 feet of wiring and ties to the meter. Qmerit, a third-party provider, handles the installation process.

Alternatively, Mustang Mach-E buyers who don’t want a home charger can get $2,000 slashed off the price of their new EV, and there’s no trade-in required.

When the free charger promotion launched in 2024, buyers would get Ford’s Charge Station Pro unit, but now the company says that the brand and type of charger may vary depending on availability. In the Mustang Mach-E’s case, the AC charging input tops out at 11 kilowatts, so any 48-amp home charger would do just fine.

Gallery: 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Special 18 Source: Ford

What do you think?

What’s more, the offer is only available for retail customers, so fleet or commercial buyers will need to find another way of getting a Level 2 charger. Still, Ford is doing the right thing by giving new EV owners the most important thing for a stress-free ownership. Charging at home is typically more affordable than using public chargers, and it’s also a great way to forget about charging anxiety—just plug in when the sun sets, and you wake up to a fully charged car in the morning. Or better yet, if there are solar panels at the property, enjoy free charging from the sun during the day.

For the 2026 model year, the Mustang Mach-E is slightly cheaper than before, and it now comes with grab handles on the rear doors, whereas older models only had them on the front doors. At the same time, though, Ford now wants you to pay $495 extra to get the front trunk.

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