Despite the challenging past three months, Tesla sales in the U.S. are up 19% so far this year.

During the past three months, Tesla sales in the U.S. decreased year-over-year (according to InsideEVs’ estimation), which is a natural phenomenon after the unprecedented Model 3 ramp-up in 2018 and with only a small slice of the federal tax credit.

The total Tesla U.S. sales in September are estimated at 21,875 (down 27% year-over-year) and all three models were in the red this time.

Tesla results:

For the first nine months of 2019, Tesla's U.S.sales stand at 135,725, which is still up 19% compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

Tesla now needs to see, on average, close to 20,000 cars sold per month to beat the total 2018 result of over 191,627 (estimated).

Tesla sales in U.S. - September 2019

In September, Tesla had a 66% share of total plug-in electric car sales in the U.S.

In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share was 81%!

Cumulative sales already exceed 485,000. A whopping 253,000 belong to the Model 3.

Sales during the past 12-months amounted to over 213,000.

Tesla Model 3 sales in U.S. - September 2019

Tesla Model X sales in U.S. - September 2019

Tesla Model S sales in U.S. - September 2019

