Check out this drag race video featuring a Tesla Model X with a trailer against a Bentley Bentayga W12. A Model S P100D shows up to race too.

It seems Teslas are so mighty at the drag strip that efforts to slow them down are now in place. In this video, the slowing down is accomplished by strapping a relatively light trailer to the hitch of the Model X. The X is up against the Bentley Bentayga W12, a very powerful and big SUV.

Equipped with the added weight out back, the Model X still flies off the line. However, it can't keep pace with the Bentley. Not that we expected it to be able to. Remove the trailer though and the result is much different.

After the Model X, it's the Model S P100D's turn to take on the Bentley. As expected, this matchup is no contest. The Model S makes the Bentley seem as though it's in slow motion. It's not like the Bentley is slow though, it's just that the Model S is so quick off the line that every cars it's pitted against seem sluggish by comparison.

