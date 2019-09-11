If you haven't heard much about Solid Power, that comes as no surprise. While we've covered the outfit on some occasions, there just hasn't been a whole lot of new news as of late. This is to be expected of a company that is in the midst of an unproven and unreleased technology when it comes to EVs.

Yes, it seems solid-state battery tech will eventually be the way of the future. It has already been proven on a smaller scale — and some supporters may even argue a larger scale, depending on what research and studies you're looking at.

Nonetheless, companies like those headed up by Henrik Fisker swear that the tech is coming soon. Meanwhile, global BEV leader Tesla seems to have almost no faith in the technology as it currently stands.

Still, Solid Power has been working hard to disprove naysayers, so much so that it has been working with legacy automakers like Ford and BMW, among others.

Now, the solid-state battery researcher and maker has announced that its production line is fully functional and currently producing solid-state batteries. The company plans to use this new line to develop production-level ASSBs (all-solid-state-batteries) for upcoming research trials in cooperation with its automotive partners.

It's important to note that this is just a "pilot" line as part of a "pilot program." However, it's a massive step in the right direction, especially considering the OEM partner situation.