Bye Aerospace announced a purchase deposit agreement with Quantum Air, which intends to purchase 26 all-electric airplanes for on-demand air-taxi: 22 four-seat eFlyer 4s, 2 two-seat eFlyer 2 and two "future advanced aircraft under development".

The total number of customer commitments reportedly already exceeds 300, including 60 eFlyer 2 for OSM Aviation Group.

George E. Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, welcomed Los Angeles-based Quantum Air to the growing list of Bye Aerospace customers. “One of Quantum Air’s goals is to disrupt aviation, providing more accessible, cost-efficient, high speed air transportation solutions — including FAA Part 135 on-demand air taxi travel— to help alleviate the noise and CO 2 emissions challenges that accompany traditional internal combustion aircraft,” he said. Quantum’s new fleet of eFlyers cements its status as the first and leading air taxi service in Los Angeles. “With the arrival of electric aircraft, we are entering a new Golden Age in aviation,” said Tony Thompson, Quantum CEO. “Since the dawn of flight, point to point air travel has been a luxury available only to a privileged few. Quantum’s groundbreaking air taxi service will finally make point to point air travel widely available.”

The first official flight test of the eFlyer 2 with a Siemens electric propulsion was successfully completed February 8, 2019 at Centennial Airport, south of Denver, Colorado.

Production and deliveries of the eFlyer 2 are expected from late 2021, at a price of around $350,000.

