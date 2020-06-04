On May 28, 2020, magniX, the aviation electric motor specialist, in partnership with AeroTEC, completed in Moses Lake, Washington the maiden flight of its all-electric prototype aircraft eCaravan.

The eCaravan is a conversion of the well known nine-passenger Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, which makes it so far the world’s largest all-electric commercial aircraft.

The main point of the test flight is to test the magniX magni500 all-electric propulsion system, rated at 560 kW of continuous power.

"The flying of the eCaravan serves as another critical step in the certification and approval process of the magni500 propulsion system, enabling future conversions of additional aircraft to magniX’s all-electric propulsion technology."

magni500 electric motor for the eCaravan:

The battery specs were not disclosed, but in a presentation from 2019 (see the last video below) we saw that the company hopes to electrify aircraft on routes of several hundred miles.

That would require at least several hundred of kWh we guess or maybe there will be also plug-in series-hybrid versions. It all depends on the OEMs, as magniX positions itself as a propulsion supplier, rather than a manufacturer of aircraft.

Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX said:

“The iconic Caravan has been a workhorse of industry moving people and transporting goods on short routes for decades. This first flight of the eCaravan is yet another step on the road to operating these middle-mile aircraft at a fraction of the cost, with zero emissions, from and to smaller airports. These electric commercial aircraft will enable the offering of flying services of people and packages in a way previously not possible.”

AeroTEC noted that currently there is no roadmap for testing and certifying electric aircraft. Everything they are doing now - for the very first time - requires developing the processes and best practices for the future.

Gallery: eCaravan

3 Photos

eCaravan videos:

More about the motors: