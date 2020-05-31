Astronauts Bob and Doug hitch a ride to their rocket aboard a Tesla Model X. This SpaceX manned flight marks a major milestone in U.S. history.

Millions watched as NASA astronauts got into a Tesla Model X for the short trip to the rocket headed to the Space Station and for some of those viewers, this was likely the first time they've seen a Tesla. It's a clever piece of marketing for sure, but with Elon Musk being the man behind both Tesla and SpaceX, using a Tesla electric car for the journey to the rocket was the only choice.

If you watched the launch yesterday, then you're aware that so far it's been a success. The rocket is now in outer space and is tracking down the Space Station. For the U.S., this is the first manned spaceflight in almost a decade, so it's an important piece in spaceflight history and both SpaceX and Tesla are front and center.

According to Musk, he's most concerned with re-entry, which has always been a bit more difficult to get just right than exiting Earth's atmosphere. Re-entry is likely weeks aways though, as NASA astronauts Bob and Doug are expected to be docked to the Space Station for up to three months before returning to Earth.

Video description via CNET Highlights on YouTube:

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley ride in a Tesla Model X to the launch pad as they prepare for their Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station.

If you missed the epic manned flight into space, no worries, as we've included it in its entirety below.

Video description via SpaceX on YouTube:

After standing down from launch on Wednesday May 27, SpaceX is now targeting Saturday, May 30 for Falcon 9’s launch of Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft will return human spaceflight to the United States.

The instantaneous launch window opens at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC, with a backup instantaneous launch opportunity available on Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, or 19:00 UTC. Tune in here to watch the launch webcast. Coverage will begin about 4 hours before liftoff.

Demo-2 is the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. SpaceX is returning human spaceflight to the United States with one of the safest, most advanced systems ever built, and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is a turning point for America’s future in space exploration that lays the groundwork for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.