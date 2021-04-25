Bye Aerospace announced an 8-seat all-electric twin turbo-prop class aircraft, the eFlyer 800, envisioned for air-taxi, air-cargo, regional and charter aircraft markets.

According to the brief specs, the eFlyer 800 will have quite substantial range of 500 nm nautical miles (575 miles / 926 km) at normal cruise speed of 280 knots (322 mph / 518 km/h), with max payload of 1,540 lbs (699 kg). Moreover, there will be a 45-minute IFR reserve, which sounds like a lot of additional flying in case of emergency.

"Performance estimates for the eFlyer 800 include up to 320 knot cruise speed, 35,000 feet ceiling and 500 nm range with 45-minute IFR reserves at normal cruise speed of 280 knots. Safety features include two wing-mounted electric motors, each with dual redundant motor windings, quad-redundant battery packs and a full airplane parachute."

We don't know what the battery capacity will be, but for sure it must be one of the largest ever used in commercial electric aircrafts and also one of the lightest. As far as we know, Bye Aerospace is partnering with OXIS Energy, so maybe they will use Quasi Solid-State Li-S cells rated at 450 Wh/kg.

The list of additional potential features include:

emergency auto-landing system

intelligent algorithm ensuring envelope protection, terrain avoidance and routing for emergency auto-land

option for supplemental power solar cells

option for in-wheel electric taxi

Electric motors will be supplied by Safran:

"Bye Aerospace and Safran are currently assessing the most efficient electric powertrain for the eFlyer 800 (dual ENGINeUS™ electric motors and GENeUSGRID™ electric distribution and network protection system)."

Hervé Blanc, Executive Vice President and General Manager Power with Safran Electrical & Power said:

“Safran product lines with the ENGINeUS™ motors, rated from 50kW to 500kW/1MW and GENeUSGRID™ systems, perfectly fit with the Bye Aerospace portfolio of e-aircraft. Building upon our successful cooperation on eFlyer2 and eFlyer4, we are very proud to bring our best expertise to support Bye Aerospace in the design of the new eFlyer 800.”

Bye Aerospace says that the demand for regional all-electric airplanes is growing, and that EVs would offer significant reduction of operating costs (up to 80%), additionally offering increased capacity and utility.

According to the press release, the first customer deposit agreements for eFlyer 800 are complete in the U.S. and Europe (details to be announced later).

George E. Bye, Bye Aerospace CEO said:

“The eFlyer 800 is the first all-electric propulsion technology airplane that achieves twin-turboprop performance and safety with no CO2 and extremely low operating costs. This type of remarkable economy and performance is made possible by the electric propulsion system and advanced battery cell technology that results in significantly higher energy densities.”

Bye Aerospace is also in obtaining FAA Part-23 certifications for its two first models: eFlyer 2 (for the professional flight training mission) and eFlyer 4 (for air taxi, cargo and advanced training uses). As of April 2021, the company has over 726 purchase deposits for those two models (split evenly).

Bye Aerospace eFlyer 800 specs: