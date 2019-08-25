Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup Ford F-150 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was a rather busy week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on some new colors on the Rivian R1T, as well as some outdoor trucking adventures. Additionally, a few other trucking highlights made the news. And who can forget last week when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla truck and the Rivian R1T.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

We recently shared with you everything we know about the Rivian R1T. One thing we don't know is which colors the automaker plans to offer. Thankfully, Joshua from drivabledesigns.com has come through with some ideas. He gives us a first look at what the R1T may look like in various colors.

Joshua shared:

"I made these modifications to a Rivian R1T pickup using a drawing app. I made the colors of the truck and two special versions of the vehicle, the Rivian R1T Stealth Truck, and the Rivian R1T Adventure Truck. These are not official production options on the truck, just renderings of awesome versions of the truck. The R1T Stealth Truck is all black and gray, even the bottom part of the truck that is originally silver is now black. The Adventure Truck is white with a large trailer connected to the rear. The truck also has a LED light bar on the roof of the truck. The R1T colors are Blue, Yellow, Olive Brown, Purple, Brown, Navy Blue, Green, Red, Gray, Black, and White. Go to drivabledesigns.com to read the full article on the R1T."

While Rivian's vehicles are sure to be highly capable in many ways, the automaker is also touting the lineup's utility and versatility. If you're not familiar, the R1T has a unique "gear tunnel," which has multiple uses.

Rivian has demonstrated a fully functional, pull-out kitchen that fits into the tunnel and will be a fantastic asset to people who enjoy camping. At first, we thought this might just be a gimmick, but the automaker has clarified that the optional add-on will be available for purchase. To top it off, a tent fits right in the electric truck's bed.

This may be the most dangerous example of coal-rolling we've ever seen. Not only does the Ram driver pilot his truck erratically by cutting in and out of traffic and possibly speeding, but also the truck spews such thick smoke that drivers (not only the one in the Tesla) are momentarily blinded from seeing the road ahead.

Coal-rolling is both highly dangerous and illegal, yet it still happens constantly. Let's hope that these Teslas (equipped with built-in dashcams) help to catch the offenders and put an end to this pointless act.

This time it's a Ford pickup truck that seems to purposely do some coal-rolling on a Tesla.

While it's not so blatantly obvious as that crazy Ram truck driver that basically chased a Tesla to roll coal on it, this clip seems to capture a diesel Ford truck that drifts into another lay just to try to belch out some of that nasty smoke on a Tesla.

Highlights from last week's top trucking news below:

