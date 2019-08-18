Because coal-rolling obviously means that you're a top-notch type of person. Tesla haters are everywhere, so always be aware of your surroundings.

Watch as this Tesla Model 3 almost gets rolled with coal by a hater in a diesel Ram pickup truck. The smart Model 3 driver (in the ultra-quick Performance version of the Model 3) avoids most of the mess and stench by slamming the go pedal and flying on by.

And yes, the act of coal rolling (modifying a diesel engine to emit all sorts of crap) is illegal in most (if not all) U.S. states, it's just not always enforced.

What's rolling coal? Well, it's something us EV drivers can't do, but if you want a quick definition, then here ya go:

Rolling coal is the practice of modifying a diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel entering the engine in order to emit large amounts of black or grey sooty exhaust fumes into the air

Sounds ridiculous.

Watch as this Tesla Model 3 Performance slams the accelerator to avoid a diesel Ram truck's attempt at coal-rolling the Tesla. Electric for the win.