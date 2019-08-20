Electric pickup trucks are all the rage right now in the EV segment. In fact, we're pretty confident that folks outside of our niche are excited — or at least intrigued — by them as well. What's not to like? A utility vehicle with exhilarating acceleration and massive, instant torque. One that may be able to tow epic proportions.

The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck may end up being the first to become available in the United States. Tesla has plans to release an electric truck as well, but it may be further down the road. We know that some legacy automakers are also making plans. Ford will certainly bring an all-electric F-150 to market at some point, though we don't have any solid indication of when that will happen for sure.

We recently shared with you everything we know about the Rivian R1T. One thing we don't know is which colors the automaker plans to offer. Thankfully, Joshua from drivabledesigns.com has come through with some ideas. He gives us a first look at what the R1T may look like in various colors.

Joshua shared:

"I made these modifications to a Rivian R1T pickup using a drawing app. I made the colors of the truck and two special versions of the vehicle, the Rivian R1T Stealth Truck, and the Rivian R1T Adventure Truck. These are not official production options on the truck, just renderings of awesome versions of the truck. The R1T Stealth Truck is all black and gray, even the bottom part of the truck that is originally silver is now black. The Adventure Truck is white with a large trailer connected to the rear. The truck also has a LED light bar on the roof of the truck. The R1T colors are Blue, Yellow, Olive Brown, Purple, Brown, Navy Blue, Green, Red, Gray, Black, and White. Go to drivabledesigns.com to read the full article on the R1T."

Joshua likes black and white the best. What are your favorites? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out the real Rivian R1T below:

