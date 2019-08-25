This time it's a Ford pickup truck that seems to purposely do some coal-rolling on a Tesla.

While it's not so blatantly obvious as that crazy Ram truck driver that basically chased a Tesla to roll coal on it, this clip seems to capture a diesel Ford truck that drifts into another lay just to try to belch out some of that nasty smoke on a Tesla.

A case could be made saying that the driver of the Ford truck is simply inattentive and drifts over the line before he/she slams the accelerator pedal and merges back over. However, to us that seems a bit unlikely. Why accelerate instead of just moving back into the other lane.

Regardless of what happened here, this coal-rolling needs to stop. It's illegal and, at times, very dangerous too.

Video description via Chris Harrison on YouTube: