The month of July is now behind us, so here we present estimated Tesla U.S. sales figures. July is not an end-of-the-quarter month, so we don't expect earth-shattering sales results.

With the recent news of the $50,000 Tesla pickup truck, as well as selecting Fremont as the default location to produce the Model Y, there's a lot of work ahead for Tesla, but let's now turn our focus to the vehicles currently on sale.

Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In U.S. Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 13,450 Model 3s to U.S. buyers in July 2019. That's down from the 21,225 delivered in June (end of the quarter month) and about the same as the 13,950 Model 3 delivered to U.S. buyers in May 2019 and well above the 10,050 Model 3 delivered to U.S. buyers in April 2019. The 13,450 is down a bit compared to the year-over-year figure from July 2018 (14,250 Model 3 estimated sales in the U.S.).

Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X For July, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas: Tesla Model S - 975

Tesla Model X - 1,225 These combined figures are quite a bit below average for a July month. For example, in July 2018, Tesla sold 1,200 Model S and 1,325 Model X. The July 2019 figures are well below These combined figures are quite a bit below average for a July month. For example, in July 2018, Tesla sold 1,200 Model S and 1,325 Model X. The July 2019 figures are well below June's numbers , but that was an end-of-quarter month.

Quarter over quarter growth

We should point out that if we're looking for a proper comparative set, then the first month of Q2 (April) is where we should put our focus. In April 2019, Tesla's estimated sales are as follows:

Model 3: 10,050

Model S: 825

Model X: 1,050

Comparing July 2019 to April 2019, all three Teslas see improved sales.