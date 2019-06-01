The rumors about an upcoming increase for electric car subsidies in Germany were true, as the German Transport Ministry officially announced plans to increase the incentives for EVs.

The plan includes four things:

increase of the subsidies from €2,000 to €4,000 (∼$4,450) for all-electric cars with price cap up to €30,000 (≈$33,700). There is no info what about the required part from manufacturers (currently €2,000).

for electric taxis and light commercial vehicles new incentives for efficient company cars

additional €1 billion on charging infrastructure

If the plan passes, it could significantly increase the sales of plug-in cars in Germany, which gradually became the top European EV market (by volume).

