Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Tesla’s Elon Musk Will Transform Civilization
Elon Musk remains a frequent target in the media. Clickbait journalists clack away at their keyboards and smear the Tesla and SpaceX CEO on a regular basis. Sometimes an outside perspective is needed — especially from someone who really knows science and space. To that end, CNBC sat down with renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to get his take on Elon Musk.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Elon Musk and Neil deGrasse Tyson (Image: Interesting Engineering)
Considering the role that people like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk play in our everyday lives, CNBC asks which of this generation’s biggest tech luminaries will ultimately be remembered for having the greatest lasting effect on the world?
“As important as Steve Jobs was, no doubt about it — [and] you have to add him to Bill Gates, because they birthed the personal computing revolution kind of together — here’s the difference: Elon Musk is trying to invent a future, not by providing the next app,” deGrasse Tyson says.
“What Elon Musk is doing is not simply giving us the next app that will be awesome on our smartphone,” deGrasse Tyson continues. “No, he is thinking about society, culture, how we interact, what forces need to be in play to take civilization into the next century.”
Above: Neil deGrasse Tyson weighs in on Elon Musk (Youtube: CNBC Make It.)
“People who own Teslas love their Tesla …” deGrasse Tyson says. “Anyone who knows and cares about space exploration knows and cares about Elon Musk.”
It’s understandable deGrasse Tyson would have a soft spot for Musk’s intergalactic ambitions. After all, the astrophysicist is also director of New York’s Hayden Planetarium and host of “StarTalk” on the National Geographic Channel. When it comes to Musk, deGrasse Tyson predicts, “[H]e will transform civilization as we know it.”
“Because there’s unlimited resources in space; resources that, on Earth, we fight wars over,” deGrasse Tyson tells CNBC. “In space, you don’t need to fight a war, just go to another asteroid and get your resources. A whole category of war has the potential of evaporating entirely with the exploitation of space resources, which includes the unlimited access to energy as well.”
Above: Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles the brainteaser interview question that Elon Musk has used to screen potential employees (Youtube: CNBC Make It.)
“[W]e’re on the frontier of the future of civilization, and no I don’t think he gets his full due from all sectors of society,” says deGrasse Tyson, “but ultimately he will when the sectors that he is pioneering transform the lives of those who currently have no clue that their life is about to change.”
Source: CNBC
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
7 Comments on "Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Tesla’s Elon Musk Will Transform Civilization"
What an amazing hypocrit!! The guy was the first one to talk trash on Musk…
I agree with deGrasse-Tyson. I think the view of Musk falls into 1 of 2 camps: 1) Those who look at his body of work, vision, and where he’s aiming, and 2) Those who focus on his eccentricities. Without giving him a free pass on his foibles, I personally choose to focus on the good he’s done. It’s easier to find negativity in this world vice positives, the media loves bad stories way more successful ones, Musk isn’t immune to this.
Sure, with a name like de Grass, puffing on a little spleef, is no problem.
Seriously though Neil makes valid points concerning Musk and his impact.
DeGrasse Tyson has a point; although men will most likely continue to wage wars in space just like they’ve done on Earth for millennia, on the flimsiest of pretexts. Now, if we let *women* take control of matters… it might be different 🙂
As to Dear Elon, it will definitely help if he stops saying “interesting” things like he’s planning to move to Mars in 7 years.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/nov/25/elon-musk-move-mars-chance-of-death
Why would anyone care what a media personality has to say? This guy is more of an actor than a scientist.
There are millions of scientists around the world. But there aren’t that many who who understand science deeply but are also both charismatic and good communicators who are able to explain complex scientific concepts to the average person. Thank goodness Neil deGrass Tyson is exercising his talents in that area!
And what have you done to help get people interested in science, and actually get some of them excited about it, Clarity?
Neil deGrass Tyson: Another of my heroes! He does a fantastic job of making science fun and exciting, even for Joe Average and others who are not deeply “into” science.
Great to see one visionary supporting another. The world needs more positive messages like this!
Go Neil! Go Elon!
🙂 🙂 🙂