The 2027 BMW i5 Gets More Range Just As The Tesla Model S Fades Away

The 2027 BMW i5 electric sedan is not on sale in the United States.

All i5 EVs sold in the U.S. now come with a NACS charge port.

The base version is more efficient than the outgoing model, boosting the total range.

The 2027 BMW i5 is here, and it has a little bit more driving range than before, plus a native Tesla-style NACS port on all versions. The changes make BMW’s executive electric sedan a little more compelling, especially now that the Tesla Model S is no longer being made.

For now, BMW is offering two powertrain versions of the 2027 i5 in the United States, plus the range-topping i5 M60, which is still being sold as a 2026 model with a native NACS port.

2027 BMW i5 NACS port Photo by: BMW

The base 2027 BMW i5 eDrive40 has an EPA-rated driving range of up to 328 miles on a full charge, when fitted with a set of 19-inch wheels. That’s 18 miles or roughly 6% more than the outgoing model, and it’s all down to the improvements in efficiency. This particular model now has an average efficiency of 116 MPGe, which is 3.45 miles/kilowatt-hour or 29 kW/100 mi, while the 2026 model with the same powertrain and wheel size averaged 110 MPGe (3.23 mi/kWh or 31 kWh/100 mi).

That said, if you go for bigger wheels, the range drops accordingly, as is the case with the vast majority of EVs on the market. A set of 20-inchers drops the rear-wheel-drive i5’s range to 299 miles, while the 21-inch wheels will drop that figure to 262 miles.

According to BMW, the 2027 i5 eDrive40 is powered by a single, rear-mounted electric motor that makes 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The car can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 5.4 seconds, and on to a 120 mph top speed.

Then, there’s the all-wheel drive i5 xDrive40, which is powered by the same high-voltage battery as its single-motor sibling, but has an extra drive unit on the front axle, upping the power figure to 389 hp. Meanwhile, the torque figure is the same 295 lb-ft. The extra oomph pushes the i5 xDrive40 from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and the top speed goes up to 130 mph.

However, the extra power and weight lower the car’s driving range to an estimated 262-283 miles on a full charge.

The 2027 BMW i5 can accept up to 205 kilowatts from a DC fast charger, allowing it to go from 10-to-80% in 30 minutes. The automaker also claims that a 10-minute top-up will result in roughly 80 to 86 miles of additional range.

There’s also the top-spec i5 M60, which is still a 2026 model, but it still has a NACS port. With 593 hp on tap, the all-wheel drive EV can hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, while the maximum range is 253 miles.

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Previously, the BMW i5 was offered with a CCS charge port in the United States, but that changed earlier this year, after the automaker switched to the NACS connector. That said, the company is bundling free adapters for DC and AC charging with all new i5s sold stateside.

The 2027 BMW i5 starts from $68,550 for the eDrive40 model, with an additional $3,000 required for the dual-motor version. Meanwhile, the 2026 i5 M60 starts from $85,550.

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