Musk Struggles With Predictions: Offers New $35K Model 3 Launch Guess
3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 43
Perhaps the base Tesla Model 3 will come in five or six months?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he’s not the most punctual individual. He explains that he’s dumb at predicting dates, but that surely doesn’t make him dishonest. Musk is one of very few CEOs that regularly “talks” to the public via social media. He has no problem speaking his mind and sometimes types things that he may later regret.
Some would argue that Musk is too honest, though they may appreciate that he’s so open and real. Others call him a liar and claim that his Twitter “mistakes” are calculated. Nonetheless, in his recent interview with 60 Minutes, Musk offered a new guess about the launch date of the $35,000 Model 3.
People have been waiting for years for the base Model 3. There have been plenty of guesses concerning its arrival, but the car’s launch date keeps getting pushed back further. Some people even believe the car will never come. Still, Musk has continued to assure that it’s coming, but “when?” is the question.
The CEO has made it clear that Tesla must be in a position of profitability in order to successfully launch the least-expensive Model 3 variant without facing dire financial consequences. Tesla finally showed a profit last quarter, and the automaker has been selling a slew of more expensive models to get to a point that profitability is consistent.
Of course, in the recent 60 Minutes interview, Lesley Stahl brought up the $35,000 Model 3 topic. Musk said he believes it will be available in five or six months. The company’s goal is to get it out in less than six months, but again, Musk makes it clear that this is just a guess and admits that predicting is clearly not something he’s good at.
He says that the car itself has to be profitable before Tesla can ship it. While he doesn’t come right out and say it, this likely means that today the base Model 3 would still sell at a loss. Musk also shares his opinion that a failure to meet these deadlines should not be construed as him trying to mislead people.
We should also point out that Musk is currently on Twitter complaining about the way 60 Minutes edited his recent interview. With hours of footage to work with, the 14-minute segment doesn’t paint the whole picture. He even goes so far as to say that the publication should release the entire transcript so that his words aren’t taken out of context. So, it’s hard to know exactly what was said in the interview regarding the $35,000 Model 3, as well as all other topics.
This is a very misleading edit. Please post the full transcript where I complete the sentence.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2018
You’re right. There was a ton of footage with many people at Tesla that would be great to share. Longer pieces like we did with @MKBHD tell a more interesting story.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2018
We hope to have the opportunity to publish an article by Musk someday, and we’d love to provide our readers with an unedited interview with the CEO in the near future. Fingers crossed!
Source: Barron’s
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
43 Comments on "Musk Struggles With Predictions: Offers New $35K Model 3 Launch Guess"
The used price of a Tesla will drop if Tesla comes it with a $35k car. No matter which model. This one is less than $29k https://turbo.cars.com/vdp/756670478?partnerlf=bottom&aff=atempest
I’m sure it has nothing to do with the fact that it’s a five year old car with over 100k miles.
“Used Tesla prices have dropped 31% at Carmax as inventory swells”.
“In one case, a 2015 Model S 85 with 44,000 miles can be had for just $49,998 — that same car retailed for over $81,000 just three years ago.”
https://media.thinknum.com/articles/used-teslas-carmax-31-percent-drop/
I’m sorry, but depreciating by less than 40% ($50k still over 60% of original $81k price) is incredibly good for a used car! This car has held its value very well. That flies in the face of the headline.
It is more sensible to buy a used car.
28,000 miles for $49k?
So total cost of ownership $1/mile even with free everything else and 0% interest.
lookup used values for the f150 or toyota landcruiser after 3 years. That 40% depreciation is high more so for an EV
Tesla S is not in the same space at F150 or Landcruiser. Check https://usedfirst.com/cars/bmw/5-series/ or similar cars.
Who wants an out of warranty Tesla? If you get one, you just pray nothing major breaks.
@Bro; I guess that is why no one ever buys an out of warrenty LICE car, right? (eye roll)
tesla warranty is less than 3 year?
That looks like normal deprecation for most cars.
https://www.omnicalculator.com/finance/Car-depreciation?c=USD&v=time:3!yrs,car_value:81000
Here is with tax credit:
https://www.omnicalculator.com/finance/Car-depreciation?c=USD&v=car_value:71000,time:3!yrs
So quite above average resale value.
Tesla already has a $35,000 car. People who buy a Model 3 get a sticker price of $35,000 plus any options. Tesla will start offering the same car but with shorter range, a tad less acceleration and without the premium upgrades.
The price of used Teslas is doing remarkably well even though everyone knows what’s coming.
What will change is that tax incentives will go away and prices of used cars will go up. Right now, a car loses over $10,000 as soon as it’s driven off a lot in California. When that’s no longer happening, people will expect a much smaller drop.
To the b!tchers about the promise of the $35k Model 3: Tesla has to worry about their survival first and your desire to have a low cost Tesla second. It ain’t personal, and no one’s been duped. It’s simply about survival. The margins on a less expensive product are less than a more expensive model, it’s simple math. As soon as Tesla is able to flood the masses with less expensive cars, they will do so. Economy of scale.
Now, get your ‘thumbs down’ fingers warmed up and lemmee have it!
I think this is more of a case that Elon hyped 35k then figured out its not really doable. Looks kind of foolish.
Can’t really say it’s not doable until he concedes that it’s not gonna happen. While the timeline is arguable, the fact that it won’t happen has yet to be determined.
And thank you for being my first ‘thumbs down!’ 🙂
I didn’t thumbs down, because you have a couple valid points.
My post was only an opinion that Tesla was overly optimistic at the 35k price point.
Nope you suggested that Elon has figured out that $35K is not doable and that he looks rather foolish as a result but it turns out it actually just your own unsubstantiated opinion. Rather foolish….
He isn’t saying it isn’t doable. All he is saying is it would take more time.
Normally, Tesla could have simply released it at a slight loss and wait it out as they get their margins up. But now that the credit market is hard to work with and investors demanding profitability. Tesla can’t do what it usually did and has to delay it further.
But a few months delay isn’t the end of the world as some make it out to be.
Yes, let’s not hold the CEO accountable for any of his statements leading the masses to believe the $35k base Model 3 would become available soon after launch. Who holds people accountable for things they say these days anyways? I believe a few months ago Elon said the base Model 3 was “about 6 months away”. 2-3 months later and it’s still “about 6 months”. Lol
At this rate, Ford’s vaporware Model E may come out before the base Model 3.
What’s good for the goose etc.. So let’s not hold Mary B. to her promise of 20 evs in 4 years and 2 coming in 6 months.
Lol.
He said it would be there soon after launch? When did Elon say that?
Even at the reveal, watch him when he announces the launch date. He’s clearly conveying that end of 2017 is far from certain for first deliveries, and the audience chuckles at his lack of confidence. Tesla even has a history of not selling the cheapest versions right away.
From August-October 2017 Tesla’s official web site said 35k version would be available in November. Before they hit 5000/week. Before AWD. Before P.
I understand why they changed course, but let’s stop pretending they never promised 35k in 2017.
What “promise”, there never were any promises just targets. When Tesla failed to ramp up significantly in 2017 it was obvious it wouldn’t be able to deliver a $35K version in 2017. It will come though, Tesla has great plans in terms of volume and those are not going to happen if the price point isn’t right.
Tesla is a Premium Maker like Mercedes, BMW and Audi and have shown $35,000 is about as low as they can go. I would like to see Tesla design a sub-$20,000 family sedan based on the model 3 and perhaps subcontract the build to a company like Majna, that builds the I-Pace for Jaguar… Ford or FCV?…or, how about a subcontract to GM to keep the midwest factories operating?
So far they’ve shown 46k is about as low as they can go.
There’s no way Tesla won’t deliver some $35,000 Model 3s. They would lose way too much credit if they didn’t. But I wouldn’t be surprised if, when they make the standard range version available for order again, the new starting price is going to be a couple of thousand dollars higher. But even a $35,000 model 3 is not really an “affordable electric car”. Yes, it’s in the neighborhood of the avg. sales price in the US, but that’s for all vehicles. The avg. sales price for a sedan is $27,000. And looking at the trade-in data for the Model 3, I got the sneaking suspicion that some of those people are taking on irresponsible long 7 or 8 year loans to be able to afford the car. And yes I understand that’s on them, not Tesla.
When GM priced the Bolt at 37k and built them, it was absolutely stupid for Tesla to go to 35k on the Model 3
They have already made the same mistake on the Semi.
If you plan to keep the car for a decade or longer why is a 7-8 year loan irresponsible? The only irresponsible thing I could think of is not carrying gap insurance on such a purchase.
Please don’t throw out false info – the average price of a car is 36K not 27:
https://mediaroom.kbb.com/2018-02-01-Average-New-Car-Prices-Rise-Nearly-4-Percent-For-January-2018-On-Shifting-Sales-Mix-According-To-Kelley-Blue-Book
So, when can we say that the $35k car is vapourware?
Until it comes out. Or at least that is how long we will have to listen to that.
Yep, troll food until it is actually delivered, like all Tesla products ever so far.
July 1st, 2019 is the earliest that deliveries of the $35k version will begin in the US, IMO, and it’s quite obvious why.
In fact, maybe only the $40k version (SR+premium) will be to begin then. Tesla has gobs of worldwide demand to fill with the MR/LR/AWD, and the $40k version will give a huge boost in US demand. A true $35k offering probably isn’t needed to sustain sales until 2020, but Tesla will probably offer it to early reservation holders sooner than that.
I personally think the $40k version is the biggest milestone we should be watching for.
I think Tesla would save a lot of face if they offered every US reservation holder waiting for the $35k base that reserved before… say… 4/30/2016 the opportunity to order one when Tesla is able to offer the $40k SR+PUP. They do all of these base SR on one of the 3 production lines and could use the production run as a learning experience to iron out production inefficiencies in the SR Base config. Then once they have SR profitability worked out they can open up the flood gates….
They will run out of long range/performance Model 3 orders eventually, it’s not like they have full control over what kind of Model 3 people want to order.
Elon in his letter to employee said, they are currently at a price price. Of 38500 dollars for Tesla model 3 in my opinion Elon Musk should released the base model 3 for $ 38,500 right now and later reduce the price to $35000 when they are able to.
Profitable $35K poverty edition: Halogen reflector headlights, black color only and steel wheels. LED headlights available in $10K option package. AC/Heater usage fee $1/minute. Software update fee $200. Last in the line at service center. Destination/Doc fee $2000.
> AC/Heater usage fee $1/minute.
Honey, why is it so cold in the car.
We are saving money!
If Musk consistently getting deadlines dead wrong was due to incompetence rather than deliberate hyping, that would be even more worrying. It also leaves utterly unexplained why his “guesses” are always in the same direction, why it always takes much longer to achieve things than he predicts. On the alternative theory, that he is hyping it, there’s no mystery to explain.
At this point I reckon there isn’t really any doubt left to give Musk the benefit of. He is a clever man, but his ethics are no better than traditional snake-oil salesmen.
> Turns out those specialist were right.
That certainly depends on your perspective. If the car is released at that price of $35,000 next July, then they are wrong.
And about Elon’s predictions, he has already stated, that he is bad at them, and he has also made quite clear, that people should not see that as trying to mislead people. People have the option, of not buying the stock, not buying his cars, and so and so on, if they are so offended, by him not meeting his predictions.
Getting back to that $35,000 price. Really, it would be a major issue, if they were not selling any cars, but they cannot even come close to meeting demand above that price. Of course, any smart person, would sell the high valued products first before trying to meet demand at a lower price point. That just basic good business practice.
What did matter back then was the story to sell in order to raise billions, the story was good, he got the billions. Result achieved. The rest nobody really cares. It is like this merger with that failed solar panel company. The rotten assets bought at an exorbitant price are slowly being depreciated or written off in Tesla balance sheet. Thing is nobody remembers anyway. Its a gamble basically, if you win nobody cares if you sold your grandmother on the slave market to reach your goal.
That’s just Elon but every time ultimately he does deliver.