The Volvo EX60's Excellent Range Somehow Got Even Better

Volvo got the official EPA range rating for the new EX60 P10, and it’s better than the original estimate.

The automaker initially said that the 503-horsepower crossover would be good for 322 miles.

U.S. deliveries are expected to begin soon.

Volvo’s most important car right now, the all-new EX60, just got a little more impressive. The electric crossover already had some impressive numbers under its belt, but the current range-topping version, the P10 AWD, has just been certified by the EPA with an even longer driving range than originally estimated.

The 2027 Volvo EX60 P10 AWD’s window sticker will show 330 miles of range on a full charge, up from the Swedish automaker’s initial estimate of 322 miles. That’s just a 2.4% increase, but an increase nonetheless, and one that’s sure to offer a bit of extra confidence to drivers when U.S. deliveries start later this year.

A Volvo EX60 at a Tesla Supercharger Photo by: Volvo

Volvo said this is a “significant milestone” for the company as it prepares for the first shipments stateside. What’s more, the EX60 P10 AWD is the longest-range EV sold by the Geely-owned automaker in the U.S., but this title will be relatively short-lived, seeing how an even longer-range version, the P12 AWD, will join the lineup later down the road with a whopping 400 miles of estimated range.

Getting back to the EX60 P10’s numbers, it’s worth noting that the 330-mile estimate is only valid when the car rides on 20- or 21-inch wheels. If larger, 22-inch wheels are fitted, the official range drops to 312 miles, which is still plenty for most people.

Besides the solid range figures, the EX60 also promises very fast charging, with its 800-volt architecture allowing for a maximum input of up to 370 kilowatts. According to the car manufacturer, up to 165 miles of range can be added to the EX60 P10 in just 10 minutes when hooked up to a potent enough DC fast charger. Meanwhile, a 10-to-80% session should take just 16 minutes.

Power is also on the EX60’s side. The P10’s all-wheel-drive powertrain delivers a solid 503 horsepower, enabling it to sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. The lower-spec P6, with its single rear motor, has 369 hp and hits 60 mph in a respectable 5.7 seconds. The top-end P12, which is not yet on sale, will offer 670 hp and sprint to 60 in an absurd 3.8 seconds—way faster than any family SUV needs to be.

Gallery: 2027 Volvo EX60 21 Source: Volvo

What do you think?

Pricing starts from $59,795 for the base EX60 P6 Plus, which comes standard with a 15-inch OLED touchscreen, a 21-speaker Bose sound system, a native NACS charge port, and the Scandinavian automaker’s Safe Space Technology suite of active and passive safety features. The dual-motor P10 starts from $62,145.

The more feature-rich Ultra trim costs $6,600 over the base version and includes ventilated Nappa leather upholstery, a 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a dimmable electrochromic panoramic glass roof, and integrated second-row heated booster seats.

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