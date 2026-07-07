Volvo Is Bringing Native Apple Music To Over Two Million Cars

Volvo Cars is integrating Apple Music natively in over two million of its cars—new and old.

The Swedish automaker will release an over-the-air software update for cars that go back as far as the 2020 model year.

The new EX60 electric SUV will be shipped to customers with Apple Music preinstalled.

Volvo is adding a native Apple Music app to its cars, and it’s not just the new models that will enjoy the integration. The Swedish automaker said it will release an over-the-air software update that will be beamed to over two million vehicles spanning all the way to the 2020 model year.

The new EX60 electric crossover, which debuted recently, will reach customers this summer with the feature already baked in, while other models will get the Apple Music app as a software update.

Native Apple Music App In The Volvo EX60 Photo by: Volvo

In the EX60, EX90, and ES90, drivers and passengers can enjoy Apple Music Spatial Audio, which is powered by Dolby Atmos technology. This, coupled with the optional Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, should make for a stellar audio experience. (As the owner of a Volvo PHEV with said sound system, I can attest to the fantastic audio quality.)

Volvo cars that have an Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system already have access to Spotify, Tidal, and other streaming services through the Google Play app store. To entice owners to switch to Apple’s music streaming service, Volvo said it will offer up to three months of free access. What’s more, Apple Music also has a tool that enables users to transfer their music libraries from other streaming platforms without having to manually remake all the playlists.

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“Many of our customers use Apple Music on their phones or in their homes today. By bringing Apple Music directly into our cars, we're making them an extraordinary place to experience music,” said Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars. “You’ll feel as if you’re right in the middle of a concert hall or an arena during your favourite live performance or immersed in the latest music in Spatial Audio exactly as the artist intended–a truly emotional listening experience.”

Volvo didn’t say when it will start beaming Apple Music to existing cars, but it did mention that the EX90, ES90, XC90, S90, V90, XC60, S60, V60, XC40, EX40, and EC40 will get the update. The three-month free trial offer applies to all of these models and is valid until July 6, 2027.

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