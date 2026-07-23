Ford Is Switching To Apple Maps For Its Next-Gen EV Navigation

Ford's next-generation EVs will use built-in Apple Maps for navigation.

The system will include route planning and battery preconditioning features.

Ford is also tapping Apple Maps information to help develop its next version of BlueCruise.

Ford's next-generation of EVs is on the way, and they'll be bringing a new platform with them. The Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform will kick off with a $30,000 pickup truck and some flashy new cabin software. Specifically Apple Maps.

Rather than use its own native navigation software, Ford will be switching to a Apple's new MapKit for Automotive SDK. That will not only give it navigation, but a fully integrated software kit that will work throughout Ford's native UI. So it will provide turn-by-turn navigation in the all displays (likely including the instrument panel and head-up display), as well as real-time traffic info and accident information. More importantly, charge information will be integrated into Apple Maps, too. So you'll be able to find charging stations, plan your route based on range, and even factor in battery preconditioning.

That last bit is important. When I drive EVs that that use their own native navigation systems, instead of Google Maps or something similar, I'm always frustrated because they never work as well as Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze. But if I use one of those apps through Apple CarPlay, I lose the ability to search for charging stations or see my estimated range when planning my route. Having Apple Maps as the native system, and retaining all of the car's charge info, better than with many EV's setups.

Ford's $30,000 electric pickup truck Photo by: Ford

What do you think?

Ford is using "road-level information" from Apple to help develop its next version of BlueCruise, too. The Apple Maps info will help the hands-free driving feature know where on-ramps, off-ramps, and interchanges are, for example, The New York Times reported.

It's nice to see Ford use a better system than it already has and integrate it fully into the EV's software architecture. That should make for a much better user interface and overall driver experience when its new electric pickup eventually hits the market.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy