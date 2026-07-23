Subaru's Biggest EV Yet Just Got Delayed

Subaru is delaying the launch of its largest electric model, the Getaway three-row SUV.

The Subaru Getaway was originally expected to go into production in Kentucky by the end of the year.

The automaker said it needs more time for final adjustments.

Subaru’s electric lineup is bigger than ever, and it’s scheduled to get even larger—just not as fast as originally planned. That’s because the automaker’s first three-row EV, the Getaway SUV, has been officially delayed.

“The start of production for the Getaway is expected to be delayed to allow sufficient time for final adjustments before launch,” Subaru said in a statement provided to Carscoops. However, it’s unclear when the seven-seater electric SUV will start rolling off the assembly line in Kentucky. Until now, the car manufacturer had claimed that the model would go on sale this fall.

Gallery: 2027 Subaru Getaway 58 Source: Subaru

The move echoes Toyota’s decision to postpone production of the new Highlander EV, which is almost identical to Subaru’s largest electric SUV. Both models are based on the same platform and will be assembled under the same roof at Toyota’s factory in Kentucky.

Subaru did not mention when the Getaway would eventually go into production, but it’s expected to follow the same schedule as Toyota’s Highlander, which is facing at least an eight-week delay. All things considered, manufacturing could still kick off this year.

As a reminder, the 2027 Subaru Getaway comes standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive and a 95.8-kilowatt-hour battery that enables a manufacturer-estimated driving range of over 300 miles. A shorter-range version with a 77 kWh battery will also be offered, but all-wheel drive will still come standard. The Getaway is equipped with a native NACS charge port that can accept up to 150 kilowatts of power from a DC fast charger, allowing for a 10-to-80% session time for roughly 30 minutes.

What do you think?

With 8.3 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, Subaru claims its biggest EV yet has “exceptional capability off-road.” The Getaway can also tow up to 3,500 pounds.

After the lackluster success of the original Solterra, Subaru has significantly boosted its EV portfolio in the U.S., thanks in large part to its ties to Toyota. In just a few short years, the Solterra has gone from an underwhelming crossover to a truly competitive offering. It was joined by the smaller Uncharted and larger Trailseeker. The 2027 Getaway is also on the way—we’ll just have to wait a little longer to see it on America’s streets.

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