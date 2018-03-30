Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Remains Invincible In UK

  1. Home
Despite the plug-in market in the UK having dramatically since 2014, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV still occupies the sweet spot of consumer needs.

The Japanese manufacturer happily announced that the Outlander PHEV with 537 sales in June and 3,732 in the first half of the year remains ahead of every other pure EV and plug-in hybrid on the market.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV does exceptional in Canada selling 589 in April, 590 in May and 479 in June. U.S. sales here.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV took nearly 13% market share in the first six months and is approaching a cumulative level of 40,000 sales, which is quite an achievement.

Thanks to the strong success of Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Motors increased its sales in UK by 9.3% to 15,717 and the Outlander PHEV accounted for 23.7% of total brand sales.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

“The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the first plug-in car to gain widespread adoption with UK drivers when it was launched in 2014, taking the plug-in hybrid market from fewer than 1,500 units to more than 13,000 within a year. Since then it has consistently been the most popular plug-in electrified vehicle in the UK.

The Ultra-Low Emission sector of the UK car market in which Outlander PHEV sits is experiencing a period of sustained growth. Current year to date sales in this sector are up 27.7% over last year at 26,482 units. This particular sector of the market is becoming increasingly important to Mitsubishi Motors with consumer demand for this sector on the increase.”

“Available from just £34,255 OTR*, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is capable of 141 MPG (according to official WLTP fuel economy figures) and has an electric range of up to 28 miles. The vehicle can be rapid-charged in 25 minutes or fully charged from a domestic home charge point in just 4 hours.”

Rob Lindley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented:

“The Outlander PHEV continues to appeal to buyers with its no compromise combination of SUV practicality, low running costs and four-wheel drive capability. We have added more vehicles to our SUV range this year with the Eclipse Cross and Shogun Sport and are looking forward to growing the brand even further in 2018 and beyond.”

3 Comments on "Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Remains Invincible In UK"

David Murray

It doesn’t seem to be repeating that success in the USA, which I’m sort of surprised. However, I think it may be priced too high compared with the gas version.

1 hour ago
Big Solar

when they put a 16 to 20 kwh battery and stronger electric motors in it and remove that driveshaft thing I’d be all over one of these.

47 minutes ago
Nix

Their success is also despite the UK incentive being cut in half from £5,000 to £2,5000.

30 seconds ago