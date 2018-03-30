Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Remains Invincible In UK

2 H BY MARK KANE

Despite the plug-in market in the UK having dramatically since 2014, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV still occupies the sweet spot of consumer needs.

The Japanese manufacturer happily announced that the Outlander PHEV with 537 sales in June and 3,732 in the first half of the year remains ahead of every other pure EV and plug-in hybrid on the market.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV does exceptional in Canada selling 589 in April, 590 in May and 479 in June. U.S. sales here.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV took nearly 13% market share in the first six months and is approaching a cumulative level of 40,000 sales, which is quite an achievement.

Thanks to the strong success of Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Motors increased its sales in UK by 9.3% to 15,717 and the Outlander PHEV accounted for 23.7% of total brand sales.