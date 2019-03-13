Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV Electric Van Seats Up To 8: Photos/Videos

36 M BY MARK KANE

EQV is the latest member of the growing EQ family

The new all-electric Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV unveiled in Geneva is closer production than the usual concept cars. The German manufacturer didn’t say when sales could start, but the production version will debut in just six months at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

The electric MPV is based on the conventional version, but careful integration of the 100 kWh battery enabled not only to reaa ch range of up to 400 km (250 miles), but there is no change in ground clearance or interior space. The goal set by Daimler was to provide no compromise.

“The vehicle also offers the highest levels of interior comfort and maximum functionality, through features such as its versatile seating configurations. By installing individual seats or banks of seats, the six-seat concept vehicle can be reconfigured to offer seven or even eight seats. This means the Concept EQV can cover a wide range of uses. In private use, families or those who enjoy sporting activities benefit from the high degree of functionality and variability. In up-market people moving, the vehicle offers a compelling range of equipment and appointments as well as an extremely comfortable ride.”

We welcome also news that the EQV is equipped with a heat pump to lower energy consumption for heating.

Customers looking for a premium people mover finally will get a chance to switch to zero emission. Let’s check out the live photos and videos from the show.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV specs:

100 kWh battery pack

battery pack up to 400 km (250 miles) of range

of range 150 kW electric motor

electric motor front-wheel drive

fast charging – 100 km (62 miles) in 15 minutes at DC fast charger

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

18 photos