Kia Niro EV Test Drive Notes From Abroad
The new best-selling EV in Korea appears to be a solid option for green car seekers.
The Kia Niro EV launched about a month ago in Korea and 976 copies were moved there in August. The new, small CUV has surpassed Hyundai’s IONIQ in Korean sales for the month. Both vehicles are highly efficient, and Kia believes this is the primary selling point. But, the Niro EV offers more practicality than Hyundai’s electric hatch.
Reporters for Korea Times recently completed a 100 km testing trip in the Niro EV and were happy to share its merits. Overall, it’s a good choice for families despite its small footprint. The car offers adult-friendly rear seats and respectable cargo volume. In addition, it comes standard with a long list of advanced safety technologies, including smart cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and forward collision avoidance. It also comes at a very reasonable price.
The Niro EV finds its power from a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to Korea Times, it’s rated at some 385 km per charge. It can be charged to 80-percent capacity in just under an hour via a 100 kW fast charger. In terms of efficiency, Kia says it travels 5.3 km/kWh. During this recent test drive, the reporters averaged 5.4 km/kWh over 100 km.
While the Niro EV isn’t a racer, its 206.5 horsepower rating and light weight mean it accelerates fine for most daily driving and is adequate on the freeway. The test driver recorded a 7.8-second zero-to-100 km acceleration time and also reported that the car is agile and corners well. Regenerative braking can be dialed up and down using steering-wheel-mounted paddles, which offer four different levels of regen.
Inside, the Niro EV boasts a well-laid out cockpit and user-friendly technology. While the cabin materials were said to be high-quality, surfaces are a mix of soft-touch and hard plastics, which is typical of many vehicles in the class.
Kia and Hyundai have started on the fast track to a wide palette of upcoming electric vehicle development and production. While it seems the automakers won’t be producing the cars in high volume at first, steps are surely being taken in the right direction. Kia Motors Executive Vice President Kwon Hyug-ho shared:
By 2025, Kia Motors will release five hybrid cars, five plug-in hybrid EVs, five EVs and one fuel-cell EV to consolidate its status in the eco-friendly car market.
According to Kia, 8,500 orders have already been placed for the Niro EV. The automaker has confirmed that it will be coming to the U.S. soon. However, no official timeframe has been revealed.
Sources: Korea Times, Yonhap News Agency
21 Comments on "Kia Niro EV Test Drive Notes From Abroad"
The Niro (and Kona) EV seem like nice additions to the EV market with solid internals and powertrain guts, but man, they are rather bleh on styling. They almost make the Bolt look almost sexy.
At least they’re not Toyota Mirai/Prius Fugly.
Disagree…the Bolt has nothing on the Niro. Mine looks really nice (2017).
Purely subjective, but I disagree. I’ve seen the Niro in person (the hybrid version). IMO, it’s nicer looking than my Bolt.
I think the Bolt’s biggest cosmetic problem is its unusually short nose. I understand why GM did it – a long hood isn’t needed for an electric motor. By moving the cabin forward, they gave the car much more interior space. So functionally, the Bolt makes better use of its available length. It still looks awkward.
IMO the Niro looks a little better than the Kona FWIW.
I have yet to see a Kona. Both the Niro and Kona are excellent offerings, and I’m excited to see them hit the market. It’s amazing how far EVs have come in this decade alone!
Selfishly, I will benefit from the added demand they will place on the QC networks. The same networks they use will support my Bolt, which only makes travelling with it that much easier!
I have the 2017 Niro hybrid at present and I’m still in two minds whether to get the Niro EV or the Kona for my next car!!! It was good to see Bjorn’s side by side review of the Niro & Kona as the Kona was slightly smaller than the Niro which might make it the deciding factor, I’m 1.88cm/6′ 2″ and find the Niro legroom/ride position very good and I like this car a lot.
I think I’ll have to get a test drive or sit in one to check it out for sure.
Looking at https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/compare/Kia-Niro-vs-Hyundai-Kona_d2405_d2663, I have to say that I prefer the Kona. The Niro looks cartoon-y whereas the Kona looks more aggressive.
I don’t know how to explain the Niro looks .. given that Kia has done such an excellent job in the aesthetics department in the past years. The Optima and Stinger are in the Top 10% of best-looking cars in all categories, and the Sedona van is positively an eye candy comparing to the new Odyssey, Sienna and Quest.
but, as some say, form follows function, so let’s see how much it sells for before we make a educated judgement …
I think the Niro is fine. The real question is whether they will bring more than a few hundred units to the US per year as they do with the Ioniq EV (254 through August). It wouldn’t surprise me if only a handful come here and not until well into 2019. Hope I’m wrong!!!!!
Wow, two almosts in one sentence… It takes a lot to make a Bolt look sexy.
I’m taking possession of a Model 3 soon. It’s red. It’s sexy…Especially for a four door sedan.
I just wish I didn’t have to sell the farm to buy one!
What’s their planned production?
Will they be selling anywhere else, or just California and the West Coast?
Despite the conservative styling, I rather like the Niro. If they now increase usable battery capacity by 30% to, say 84kWh (i.e. 90kWh pack; the 64kWh is actually a 70/71 with a degradation buffer), this would make for a rather compelling 500km range. A great first car then, even for people that go on long trips more regularly.
Bjorn tested one recently and got 500km going 90kph , including significant elevation changes. I think the 385km might be an underestimate. EPA rating for a gen 1 Leaf like mine is ~6.7km/kWh- so I’m not sure why they got such high energy consumption. The Ioniq and the Kona get higher efficiency than the Leaf, so at a minimum of 64kwh * 6.7 = 428km, means than the Niro should have at least 428km, if not more.
Yes, I watched Björn’s video. But he travelled at 90kmh. That is hardly highway speed here in Europe where this distance would impress me at 120kmh. I reckon though that range will drop to about 300-350km then. And I don’t consider that enough if you subtract a 20% (maybe even more) range loss in winter temperatures (read min 4 month where I live)…
Norway is in europe, and the 90 km/h avergae speed is pretty high for driving in norway.
All in all, it seems that Hyundai/Kia are going more “all-in” than any other incumbent manufacturer at the moment:
Hyundai Ioniq, Kona, (even Nexo FCEV), Kia Niro, Soul (upgrade coming up, too) are 4 (5) full EV offers.
No other manufacturer (group) currently has that many full EVs available, not even Tesla, Renault-Nissan (only barely) or Volkswagen. Yes, they can be improved, both in range and in styling, comfort, interior materials. And they could be made as EV only without similar ICE/PHEV versions. But they are all incredibly efficient vehicles compared to the competition and that means their drive-train technology is well developed and probably ahead of at least other incumbent manufacturers.
If they manage to align the battery development and then reduce costs for bigger packs so they can maintain current prices but increase capacity by 30-50% and increase charging speed to 150kW, then these cars will remain most compelling, and entirely competitive for at least one model generation, putting them ahead of competitors targeting price points below Tesla.
What are your thoughts?
Well, define “available”. I can go to the nearby Chevy and Nissan dealership and pick a Bolt or a Leaf from a number of color and options on the lot and get a discount. Can’t get the Ioniq electric outside of California and everything else has to be ordered through a lot of a hassle. There is no date on a statewide Kona and Niro electric availability on their respective websites.
Well, that sounds sad, but looks better in Europe (where I’m writing from). And yes, availability is important, but will surely improve over time. Also in CA.
It is indeed sad. For most the Model 3 is out of their reach, or they want a compact hatchback with more headroom. We don’t even have the e-NV200 or any electric van available states-side. No Zoe, no e-UP!, basically no eGolf, no Twizzy, plugin hybrids are easier to find.
I think Niro and Kona EV’s will be very limited in the US in 2019. Korea’s government is really pushing electrification so I think their priority is domestic market. There is still a limited battery production capacity so if they want to sell more overseas, they need to ramp up. Hyundai and Kia are much more forward thinking that Toyota and Honda. That just seems to be the trend with tech between Korea and Japan. Toyota and Honda needs to up their EV game. If there are Camry and Accord full EV’s that get 200 miles for about $35K, they’ll sell like hotcakes.
Relatively speaking, from an historical POV, the Koreans are the newcomers and the Japanese are the incumbents. In that regard, it’s not surprising that the Koreans would be more forward thinking and the Japanese would be more conservative.