Kia Niro EV Gets Tested By Fully Charged: Video

BY MARK KANE

Kia e-Niro brings great value for the money.

The most recent episode of Fully Charged was recorded in South Korea, where Jonny Smith had an opportunity to test drive the Kia e-Niro (UK’s spec), which turns out to be not only an excellent car, but also great value for the money.

The tested 64 kWh version provides plenty of range, comfortable ride, good connectivity and quick acceleration. Compared to the Hyundai Kona Electric with the same motor and battery, it’s bigger, roomier and has more trunk capacity.