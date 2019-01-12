Kelley Blue Book: Tesla Model 3 Is In A Class Of 1: Video

31 M BY MARK KANE

Hopefully, the cheaper version of the Model 3 comes to market soon.

In its most recent review and test drive of the Tesla Model 3, Kelley Blue Book appreciates the car. In fact, KBB thinks it stands alone in its own class.

The Model 3 was called amazing to drive, with a great interface, stupid quick, aggressively innovative and comfortable for its size.

Video description:

“Is there a more polarizing car company or car than the Tesla Model 3? Maybe, maybe not, but whatever you think, there is much to be said about the disruption happening at Tesla. Kelley Blue Book’s Micah Muzio is never one to shy away from a little controversy, and he takes an in-depth look here at the car that a guy whose name starts with an Elo… believes would change everything.”

Watch the video for more on the Model 3.