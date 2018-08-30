Jay Leno Talks New Tesla Roadster With Franz Von Holzhausen
Jay Leno with details on the 2020 Tesla Roadster.
We only get to see a quick, ~one-minute tease here. But hey, it’s Jay Leno and the upcoming 2020 Tesla Roadster. Perhaps on the newest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, the Roadster will get additional coverage. What’s more? Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen is Leno’s guest of honor to talk about the future car.
We’ll tune in this week to see if Jay and Franz have more to share about the 2020 Tesla Roadster. In the meantime, we’ll take what we can get about Elon Musk’s “hardcore smackdown to gas-powered cars.”
Video is not available in my location! 🙁
We apologize for that. There is nothing we can do about a specific location’s rules. If we find another source for the video, we’ll share it. Thank you.
Use a proxy/VPN.
50 sec clip no fun:(
At least you can watch it…
Doubt that the steering apparatus (can’t call it a wheel) will make it to production but if they do get a 250 mph top end? Where are you going to use it at that speed? LOL! Evil chuckle.
About the only place to hit that top end, is the back straight of the Nurburgring.
I look forward to seeing Jay Leno’s Garage full video on the Tesla Roadster… I like Jay’s garage videos… he keeps it real and interesting.
The Tesla Roadster certainly will be a smack-down EV statement when it goes into production. Would be interesting to know how many preorders Tesla already has for the car considering it will likely become the new supercar performance benchmark.
“…The first supercar to set every performance record and still fit seating for four… Acceleration 0-60 mph 1.9 sec… Mile Range 620 miles…” source:
https://www.tesla.com/roadster
Here is a viedo on Jay Leno’s 1909 Baker Electric Car that is cool (starts at 3min):
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OhnjMdzGusc
I’m thinking the ‘adults’ in those rear seats would have to be a couple of Peter Dinklages.
Cool. Should be a show soon with Jay driving it, if not already.
Motorweek looks at the Model 3:
http://www.motorweek.org/features/green_motoring/2018-tesla-model-3