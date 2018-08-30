Jay Leno Talks New Tesla Roadster With Franz Von Holzhausen

3 H BY ELECTRICCARSTV

Jay Leno with details on the 2020 Tesla Roadster.

We only get to see a quick, ~one-minute tease here. But hey, it’s Jay Leno and the upcoming 2020 Tesla Roadster. Perhaps on the newest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, the Roadster will get additional coverage. What’s more? Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen is Leno’s guest of honor to talk about the future car.

We’ll tune in this week to see if Jay and Franz have more to share about the 2020 Tesla Roadster. In the meantime, we’ll take what we can get about Elon Musk’s “hardcore smackdown to gas-powered cars.”