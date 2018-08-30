Watch The Jaguar I-Pace Invade San Francisco
Check it out in San Mateo over the next three days
The Jaguar I-Pace is coming! While we expect it to begin to find its way into the garages of owners sometime before the end of the year — the closest estimate we could shake out of the company — it will begin a national campaign called the Jaguar Electrifies Experience, starting tomorrow in San Francisco. Well, to be more exact, San Mateo to the city’s south. As you can see by the video above, with that long line of the brand’s all-electric crossover crawling down crooked Lombard Street, that the British brand’s invasion has already begun.
If you’re an I-Pace fan, make sure to RSVP to get a little wheel time on their special closed course. In any case, there will be cars to inspect and other things to keep you busy, including the Jaguar Formula E I-TYPE, the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy racecar, Smart Mirror Touchscreens, and DJI Mavic Air Drones. It all goes down between October 3 to 7 at the San Mateo County Event Center.
The tour also will have stops in Los Angeles, South Florida, and New York City.
If you do go, feel free to tell us about your experience, either in comments or on the Jaguar I-Pace portion of the InsideEVs Forum.
Video description:
Get up close and personal with the all-new 2019 I-PACE at the Jaguar Electrifies Event Oct. 3-7 in San Francisco.
Source: YouTube, Jaguar
8 Comments on "Watch The Jaguar I-Pace Invade San Francisco"
Got an invite in the mail. The invite card looks fancy.
Sorry Jag. M3’18 already took the garage spot. And the second one is taken by my another plug recently too. See you in 10 years maybe.
excellent buy!
I did not see any sales in the USA for the Jaguar i-Pace.
Of course not, EPA has not released not them yet.
I have one scheduled this Sunday in San Mateo. I’ll bring my Model 3 Performance for a back to back comparison.
I have my test drive on Saturday. Lets compare notes 😀
To Jaguar‘s credit they are cleverly marketing the I-Pace.
I’m going for a test drive in San Mateo this saturday and Im pretty excited. I wonder how different it will feel from my rav4EV