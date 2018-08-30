Watch The Jaguar I-Pace Invade San Francisco

4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Check it out in San Mateo over the next three days

The Jaguar I-Pace is coming! While we expect it to begin to find its way into the garages of owners sometime before the end of the year — the closest estimate we could shake out of the company — it will begin a national campaign called the Jaguar Electrifies Experience, starting tomorrow in San Francisco. Well, to be more exact, San Mateo to the city’s south. As you can see by the video above, with that long line of the brand’s all-electric crossover crawling down crooked Lombard Street, that the British brand’s invasion has already begun.

If you’re an I-Pace fan, make sure to RSVP to get a little wheel time on their special closed course. In any case, there will be cars to inspect and other things to keep you busy, including the Jaguar Formula E I-TYPE, the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy racecar, Smart Mirror Touchscreens, and DJI Mavic Air Drones. It all goes down between October 3 to 7 at the San Mateo County Event Center.

The tour also will have stops in Los Angeles, South Florida, and New York City.

If you do go, feel free to tell us about your experience, either in comments or on the Jaguar I-Pace portion of the InsideEVs Forum.

Video description:

Get up close and personal with the all-new 2019 I-PACE at the Jaguar Electrifies Event Oct. 3-7 in San Francisco.

Source: YouTube, Jaguar