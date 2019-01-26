  1. Home
  3. IONITY Installs First 50 Ultra Fast Charging Stations

BY MARK KANE

Within 8 months, IONITY installed 50 stations

The installations of IONITY fast charging infrastructure accelerated and the number of stations increased to 51 out of 400 planned in Europe.

Interestingly, another 43 stations are at various stages of construction. The pace of installations is very important as several manufacturers are launching new long-range electric cars, which needs to be supported by at least a basic infrastructure for long-distance travel.

The IONITY is a joint venture of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche.

For comparison, Volkswagen’s Electrify America in the U.S. already installed about 90 stations out of 500.

IONITY news
IONITY Has 32 Fast-Charge Stations: Bjorn Checks Out First In Norway
Shell Begins Rollout Of Ultra-Fast Chargers In Europe
IONITY Launches First 10 Ultra-Fast Charging Stations

According to the map, first installations were done in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Denmark, Norway, Liechtenstein and Italy.

Chargers are envisioned for 800 V battery systems and up to 350 kW of power.

IONITY fast charging station – design concept

3 Comments on "IONITY Installs First 50 Ultra Fast Charging Stations"

Zver

Awesome! I’m sure they’ll speed things up!

1 hour ago
notting

Well, how many BEVs which can charge with 800V are currently available? 😉
Hopefully my ICE will last some more years so my next car is an *affordable* BEV with 800V CCS charging, like 90kWh battery, tow-bar, …

notting

34 minutes ago
BEVfan

EV charging is a huge business. 400 is a good start but far from enough. Fortunately, there is competition from other companies like Fastned, Shell, BP or Allego.

10 minutes ago