Hyundai Kona Electric Range Test In Winter (-17°C): Video

23 M BY MARK KANE

Even in winter you can still count on 300+ km (200+ miles)

Bjørn Nyland recently had the opportunity to test the Hyundai Kona Electric (64 kWh version), purchased about 7 months ago, which already has driven 14,000 km (8,700 miles).

The winter range test was very tough, as the temperatures were as low as -17°C. In such circumstances, energy consumption is high:

at 90 km/h (56 mph) – 330 km (205 miles) and about 195 Wh/km

and about at 120 km/h (75 mph) – 250 km (155 miles) and about 256 Wh/km



The problem with winter use of Hyundai Kona Electric (and many other EVs) is limited fast charging power – below half of the normally expected values.

In the case of the noise test, the results were moderate, around 68 dB:

Short-range Battery / Motor spec:

39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)

99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Long-range Battery / Motor spec: