Hyundai Kona Electric Range Test In Winter (-17°C): Video
Even in winter you can still count on 300+ km (200+ miles)
Bjørn Nyland recently had the opportunity to test the Hyundai Kona Electric (64 kWh version), purchased about 7 months ago, which already has driven 14,000 km (8,700 miles).
The winter range test was very tough, as the temperatures were as low as -17°C. In such circumstances, energy consumption is high:
- at 90 km/h (56 mph) – 330 km (205 miles) and about 195 Wh/km
- at 120 km/h (75 mph) – 250 km (155 miles) and about 256 Wh/km
The problem with winter use of Hyundai Kona Electric (and many other EVs) is limited fast charging power – below half of the normally expected values.
In the case of the noise test, the results were moderate, around 68 dB:
Short-range Battery / Motor spec:
- 39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)
- 99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- 0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds
- 104 mph (167 km/h) top speed
- 7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability
Long-range Battery / Motor spec:
- 64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)
- 150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- 0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds
- 104 mph (167 km/h) top speed
- 7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability
1 Comment on "Hyundai Kona Electric Range Test In Winter (-17°C): Video"
I don’t think regular people would find that performance acceptable… Bjorn’s right, there are a lot of people who live in cold climates and wouldn’t want to spend so much time “fast” charging.