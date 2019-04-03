  1. Home
Total Number Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars In U.S. Barely Exceeds 6,500

Toyota

BY MARK KANE

Almost 5,000 are Toyota Mirai

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy as of the February 2019, there were 6,558 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on the road.

Sales of FCVs, monitored since January 2015, looks like a straight line and is another bit of proof that at least now the FCVs are stuck at plug-in car sales levels of 10 years ago – before the Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Volt. In our opinion, there is not much that can be done to leverage FCVs sales, especially when BEVs are entering the mass-market phase.

In 2018, more than 2,300 FCVs were sold, compared to over 361,000 plug-ins.

“The number of fuel cell vehicles available to consumers and on the road continues to grow as exhibited by sales and lease volumes. As of February 2019, there were 6,558 fuel cell vehicles on the road. It must be noted that fuel cell vehicle sales (including leases) are currently only offered in select areas that have hydrogen refueling infrastructure.”

The two top FCVs are Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity Fuel Cell.

Cumulative Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales, January 2015 – February 2019

Note: Vehicle leases are counted as vehicle sales.

Sources: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, February 2019.

source: energy.gov

17 Comments on "Total Number Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars In U.S. Barely Exceeds 6,500"

Tech01x

I think someone at Toyota won a bet on just how ugly can they make a car that almost 5,000 people in California would still be willing to drive.

42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

Oof.

42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
Get Real

As low as the number of fool cell vehicles is, I bet that there are more paid and unpaid shills for the hydrogen hoax out there spreading FUD against PEVs then there are actual cars!

38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
KevinZ

BEV’s will come out on top of this face-off. It takes electricity to extract hydrogen. Eliminate the middleman, and just use electricity to fuel your car.

38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Speculawyer

Will?

Have.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
Wil

What do you mean “will”. With EV sales 100x HFC, they have already won.

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
ElonsBestFriend

These are the Unicorns of the EV world. So far I’ve only seen a Toyota Mirai and the Honda Clarity FCEV around town.

29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Graph shows from Dec 2015. If it was 3 years of free fuel, that would’ve ended Dec. 2018. Are there people stupid enough to pay $16.50/gal to drive FCV after free fuel expired? It’s a serious question, is there any stat on how many actually pay retail price?

28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
Dan B.

Good point. Here’s a 2016 for $16k OBO. No mention if the free H2 has already expired on this one. One would think this would be reflected in the price.

11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
Zach

I think they’re all leases that expire at the same time the free fuel wears out. I could be wrong though…

10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
Speculawyer

I can’t believe I still had a twitter argument with someone about FCVs the other day. He still thought it was best to wait for FCVs. Their FUD purpose is still working with many folks. (His argument was fast refuel & works better in freezing conditions.)

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Did you tell him that gasoline works even better for fueling?

13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
MDEV

Toyota employees 6000 cars, collectibles 500.

15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
AB

It’s sad that Toyota has sucked 6500 people into the FCV scam.

12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
Wil

HFC just doesn’t work for light vehicles. Maybe for long term storage, but then it has a hard time competing with pumped hydro for that.

8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago
Ron M

I think using renewable energy to create hydrogen from electrolysis for storage to produce electricity makes more sense than powering vehicles.
Also making hydrogen from natural gas is harmful to the environment because it releases 8 to 1 methane to hydrogen.

7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
ab

I’m shocked it’s actually that high.

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago