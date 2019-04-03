Total Number Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars In U.S. Barely Exceeds 6,500

52 M BY MARK KANE

Almost 5,000 are Toyota Mirai

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy as of the February 2019, there were 6,558 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on the road.

Sales of FCVs, monitored since January 2015, looks like a straight line and is another bit of proof that at least now the FCVs are stuck at plug-in car sales levels of 10 years ago – before the Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Volt. In our opinion, there is not much that can be done to leverage FCVs sales, especially when BEVs are entering the mass-market phase.

In 2018, more than 2,300 FCVs were sold, compared to over 361,000 plug-ins.

“The number of fuel cell vehicles available to consumers and on the road continues to grow as exhibited by sales and lease volumes. As of February 2019, there were 6,558 fuel cell vehicles on the road. It must be noted that fuel cell vehicle sales (including leases) are currently only offered in select areas that have hydrogen refueling infrastructure.”

The two top FCVs are Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity Fuel Cell.

Cumulative Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales, January 2015 – February 2019

Note: Vehicle leases are counted as vehicle sales. Sources: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, February 2019.

source: energy.gov