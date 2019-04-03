Total Number Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars In U.S. Barely Exceeds 6,500
Almost 5,000 are Toyota Mirai
According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy as of the February 2019, there were 6,558 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on the road.
Sales of FCVs, monitored since January 2015, looks like a straight line and is another bit of proof that at least now the FCVs are stuck at plug-in car sales levels of 10 years ago – before the Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Volt. In our opinion, there is not much that can be done to leverage FCVs sales, especially when BEVs are entering the mass-market phase.
In 2018, more than 2,300 FCVs were sold, compared to over 361,000 plug-ins.
“The number of fuel cell vehicles available to consumers and on the road continues to grow as exhibited by sales and lease volumes. As of February 2019, there were 6,558 fuel cell vehicles on the road. It must be noted that fuel cell vehicle sales (including leases) are currently only offered in select areas that have hydrogen refueling infrastructure.”
The two top FCVs are Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity Fuel Cell.
Cumulative Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales, January 2015 – February 2019
Note: Vehicle leases are counted as vehicle sales.
Sources: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, February 2019.
source: energy.gov
17 Comments on "Total Number Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars In U.S. Barely Exceeds 6,500"
I think someone at Toyota won a bet on just how ugly can they make a car that almost 5,000 people in California would still be willing to drive.
Oof.
As low as the number of fool cell vehicles is, I bet that there are more paid and unpaid shills for the hydrogen hoax out there spreading FUD against PEVs then there are actual cars!
BEV’s will come out on top of this face-off. It takes electricity to extract hydrogen. Eliminate the middleman, and just use electricity to fuel your car.
Will?
Have.
What do you mean “will”. With EV sales 100x HFC, they have already won.
These are the Unicorns of the EV world. So far I’ve only seen a Toyota Mirai and the Honda Clarity FCEV around town.
Graph shows from Dec 2015. If it was 3 years of free fuel, that would’ve ended Dec. 2018. Are there people stupid enough to pay $16.50/gal to drive FCV after free fuel expired? It’s a serious question, is there any stat on how many actually pay retail price?
Good point. Here’s a 2016 for $16k OBO. No mention if the free H2 has already expired on this one. One would think this would be reflected in the price.
I think they’re all leases that expire at the same time the free fuel wears out. I could be wrong though…
I can’t believe I still had a twitter argument with someone about FCVs the other day. He still thought it was best to wait for FCVs. Their FUD purpose is still working with many folks. (His argument was fast refuel & works better in freezing conditions.)
Did you tell him that gasoline works even better for fueling?
Toyota employees 6000 cars, collectibles 500.
It’s sad that Toyota has sucked 6500 people into the FCV scam.
HFC just doesn’t work for light vehicles. Maybe for long term storage, but then it has a hard time competing with pumped hydro for that.
I think using renewable energy to create hydrogen from electrolysis for storage to produce electricity makes more sense than powering vehicles.
Also making hydrogen from natural gas is harmful to the environment because it releases 8 to 1 methane to hydrogen.
I’m shocked it’s actually that high.