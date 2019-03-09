Honda Clarity PHEV 0-60 MPH Acceleration With & Without Engine: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

It’s not a speed demon by any means, but it performs well enough.

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is currently one of the best-selling PHEV in the U.S., which means that the cars are disappearing from dealers lot relatively quick. In the past three months, the Clarity PHEV outsold all other plug-in hybrids in the U.S., including the popular Toyota Prius Prime.

So, obviously, it’s a popular car and one of the often asked questions when it comes to PHEVs is – How does it perform in electric-only mode versus with gas assist?

How quick is the acceleration of the Clarity PHEV? Well, it depends on the driving mode – all-electric or hybrid. Here is a video test by AvtoWowEVs:

EV mode: 0-60 mph in 12.8 seconds

Hybrid mode: 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds

The hybrid mode (gas plus battery) is more than 3 seconds quicker, but also a lot louder. We assume that it’s an acceptable level of acceleration for the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, which is certainly not a sports car.

A better result would require higher power than the 135 kW currently provided by the electric motor. We assume Honda will improve the Clarity PHEV in the coming years, thus resulting in a quicker car with even more electric range than its current 47-mile rating.