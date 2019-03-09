Honda Clarity PHEV 0-60 MPH Acceleration With & Without Engine: Video
It’s not a speed demon by any means, but it performs well enough.
Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is currently one of the best-selling PHEV in the U.S., which means that the cars are disappearing from dealers lot relatively quick. In the past three months, the Clarity PHEV outsold all other plug-in hybrids in the U.S., including the popular Toyota Prius Prime.
So, obviously, it’s a popular car and one of the often asked questions when it comes to PHEVs is – How does it perform in electric-only mode versus with gas assist?
How quick is the acceleration of the Clarity PHEV? Well, it depends on the driving mode – all-electric or hybrid. Here is a video test by AvtoWowEVs:
- EV mode: 0-60 mph in 12.8 seconds
- Hybrid mode: 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds
The hybrid mode (gas plus battery) is more than 3 seconds quicker, but also a lot louder. We assume that it’s an acceptable level of acceleration for the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, which is certainly not a sports car.
A better result would require higher power than the 135 kW currently provided by the electric motor. We assume Honda will improve the Clarity PHEV in the coming years, thus resulting in a quicker car with even more electric range than its current 47-mile rating.
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Honda Clarity PHEV 0-60 MPH Acceleration With & Without Engine: Video"
OK, it’s a PHEV, so how does it compare to other PHEV’s? Like Volt, Prius Prime, BMW, Volvo & MB PHEV’s?
Like, in a report using a chart, to order them from Fastest to Slowest Vehicle & Mode. And another chart showing $/EV Mile Range, and $/Total Mile Range. Then, $ Cost, etc.
Prime is a little bit faster in EV and a little bit slower in HV.
With mine, I simply drop the pedal to the floor (since it is so smoooooth and the engine remains off) and don’t give it any other thought. That works fine, even for the from-a-dead-stop corners merging onto a 55 mph road. On my daily commute, maximum draw (68 kW) isn’t required. So, acceleration hasn’t been much of a topic.
I do enjoy the extra torque from stoplights. The boost from the larger battery-pack is quite obvious compared to the regular model Prius.
I’m liking the Clarity PHEV more and more. Matter of fact, if the next couple of years the Clarity gets its face cleaned up a little, the rear reshaped as a proper liftback, and the EV range boosted to about 100-ish mi, I’d be tempted to compare it side-to-side with the forthcoming TMY in the categories of practicality, TCO and value for money.
Slow and ugly, when so many other Hondas and Acuras are quick and decent looking. Honda just isn’t really trying with plugins.
I could overlook it being slow (in EV mode) if they cut cost. An Accord Hybrid starts at $25k with 6sec 0-60, so why not just start from there and add batteries and a plug? Was the complicated and expensive drivetrain of the Clarity worth it with so few benefits?
An all-electric future is alluring, but the plug-in market could be so much bigger with compelling PHEVs.
“An Accord Hybrid starts at $25k with 6sec 0-60, so why not just start from there and add batteries and a plug?”
GM kind of already did this with the Volt. Was starting at $33,500 and had a 0-60 in 7.5 seconds in EV mode with 53 miles of range. Quicker and with longer range than any other PHEV on the market (I don’t count i3rex because it is more of an EV with a weak little range extender). But they got rid of it to go pure EV.