GAC Entranze Electric 7-Seater At NAIAS: Photos & Videos

BY MARK KANE

GAC Motors had an electrifying entranze at the Detroit Auto Show

Chinese GAC Motor, as promised, unveiled at the 2019 NAIAS its all-electric concept – the Entranze. The bullet-inspired car was designed by GAC’s Advanced Design Center in Los Angeles.

It’s a 7-seater (3+2+2) with an unusual bench seat in the front and double sliding doors. GAC describes the Entranze as ultimate road trip vehicle.

There is a lot of interesting stuff in GAC Entranze – maybe it’s the future of crossovers/minivans. Hopefully, GAC will expands its EV offer, and maybe even decide to entranze the U.S. market.

Before that happen, let’s check the photos and videos from the show:

Press blast: