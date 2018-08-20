  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Fuel Cell Vehicles Will Be Possible When BEVs Allow It

Fuel Cell Vehicles Will Be Possible When BEVs Allow It

3 H BY MARK KANE 24

Hmm…why’s that? Well, hydrogen fuel cells require clean air.

With all the talks of hydrogen fuel cells we’ve seen in the past several years, we missed one additional drawback of the FCVs that wasn’t explored till a Daimler, ZBT GmbH and Forschungszentrum Jülich study.

The problem is that fuel cells are affected by traffic-related air pollutants in various ways – from power losses to irreversible damage that progresses over time.

Just think about it. FCVs are considered as a way to make transportation cleaner, but first some other solution (battery-electric vehicles) needs to replace the internal-combustion cars, clear the air and then you can use hydrogen fuel cell cars, when they are not needed anymore duee to the influx and saturation of electric cars.

See Also
VW Reveals Electric ABT e-Transporter, e-Caddy, Crafter & More
Hyundai And H2 Energy To Launch 1,000 Hydrogen Trucks in Switzerland
Hyundai Reveals Render Of Fuel Cell Truck For 2019

To maintain the fuel cells health, current FCVs will be equipped with air-filters, and we are curious what will be the cost to replace them every year if that’s the case.

Highlights

  • PEMFC stack tests with NO, NO2, SO2, NH3 and a driving profile from a street course.
  • Accompanying online measurements of contaminant concentrations on the street course.
  • Power losses from 5% to 10% by nitrogen oxides expected for FC-vehicles in Germany.
  • NH3 leads to power losses of <3% but causes a progressive irreversible damage.
  • Study reveals a significant negative influence of air pollutants on FC-vehicles.

Traffic related air pollutants cause power losses and decrease the lifetime of proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC). The relevance of this influence for vehicles is not exactly known due to a lack of studies under realistic conditions. Therefore, the present study aims at a better understanding. For the first time ever the influence of selected air pollutants on automobile fuel cell short stacks with different platinum loadings and a realistic driving cycle is examined. The driving cycle used, is an existing course near the city of Stuttgart, Germany. The experiments were accompanied with online measurements of relevant contaminant concentrations on the course. Furthermore, tests with a semi-dynamic profile have been executed for more than 1500 h and show an irreversible damage of the PEMFC by nitrogen oxides. With respect to the present results, spontaneous power losses of about 5% and over 10% in special situations by the nitrogen oxides can be expected for fuel cell vehicles in urban areas. NH3 will lead to a spontaneous power loss of less than 3%, but causes a progressive irreversible damage. Together the tests reveal that air pollutants have a significant negative influence on fuel cell vehicles in urban areas.

Source: “Influence of urban air on proton exchange membrane fuel cell vehicles – Long term effects of air contaminants in an authentic driving cycle,” via Green Car Congress

Categories: General

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

24 Comments on "Fuel Cell Vehicles Will Be Possible When BEVs Allow It"

newest oldest most voted
Nick

The air pollution seems to also affect the brains of those who still pursue this pointless technology.

Vote Up13-5Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Nono13

I think this technology could be useful for some trucks. Otherwise boats, some airplanes and in replacement of diesel generators.

But I see less and less appeal in FCVs as batteries are more efficient, lighter and cheaper with time and FCVs will always cost (much) more to refuel.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Lou Grinzo

I always express it this way when an EV newbies asks about hydrogen: The window for hydrogen was always very small, and it closes a little bit more with each drop in battery prices.

There’s a very good chance that one of the stories we talk about on sites like this one in the near future will be how we wind down from hydrogen on-road vehicles. Customers stop buying them, companies start shutting down some of the less often used refueling stations, and suddenly we have Bob and Sue with a one-year-old hydrogen car and the nearest refueling station is 30 miles away, etc.

And yes, as I type this, my EV is recharging in my garage. Fancy that.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ed

Well recently published research from China suggests air pollution does harm cognitive abilities 😉

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Dima

Why so much negativity towards FCVs? As with BEVs, the more of these on the roads, the better – the less reliant we are on oil, and the cleaner the air will be.

Vote Up6-10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
ga2500ev

Take your pick:

1. Less efficient
2. Generated from cracking hydrocarbons. So still tied to oil.
3. Requires same distribution system and centralized filling as gas.
4. Occupies interior space on vehicle.
5. Hydrogen leaks and makes metal brittle.
6. um, BOOM!?

Any others?

ga2500ev

Vote Up20-4Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Mike

Even if #1 was taken care of #3 would still piss me off every time! With lack of choices I might be convinced for the others. The truth is I have driven an ICE car for many years where most of those are true. 🙁

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
MIkeM

I would just add to #3:
“but with much greater installation cost, complexity and efficiency loss”

i.e. Not the “same” distrib. system at all.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
bjrosen
It comes down to economics. FCVs require as many fueling stations as gas stations, at $4M per station that isn’t practical. What makes it even worse is that you need to build the stations in advance of selling the cars because the cars can’t work without them. Contrast this with battery electrics, they are useful even without any fast charging stations because you can do all of your charging at home, if you don’t want to spend any money at all you just plug the Level 1 EVSE that comes with the car into an existing outlet, if you want faster charging the cost of installing a Level 2 is only $1000, electrician included, and most importantly you are charging the car in your own driveway or garage so you always have a full charge in the morning. The next problem is that the most cost effective way of creating hydrogen is the reformation of natural gas which is very expensive and very unclean. if you are going to use natural gas as a fuel source it’s much more efficient to just burn it in an internal combustion engine, lots of city buses already do this, that’s cleaner than burning… Read more »
Vote Up9-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
takemedown

Because the billions of dollars which went into developing FCVs could have been spent for BEVs. Furthermore there are people who won’t buy a BEV now because they still think that it is not clear which technology will rule in the future.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ed
Many reasons. Here are just a few. Most hydrogen is made from natural gas, a fossil fuel, so not very climate friendly. Hydrogen can be made from water using electricity, which could come from renewable energy, but at present that is more expensive. No surprise that many fossil fuel companies are pushing hydrogen. With a fixed amount of electricity a BEV can be driven three times as far as a hydrogen fuel cell car could if that electricity was used to charge up the BEV rather than make hydrogen for the fuel cell. Hardly anyone is going to buy a car that cannot be filled up at home or work etc like a BEV without a national network of fuelling stations. Hydrogen fuelling stations are expensive and no-one is going to build a massive network unless there are lots of hydrogen cars on the road, so there is no organic path to mass adoption like there is for BEVs. I’m not in a remote place, but my nearest hydrogen filling station would be a two hour round trip – totally unrealistic. Meanwhile my home, work etc already have electricity. Most importantly in my opinion, it seems hydrogen fuel cells are… Read more »
Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Hauer

Because they deserve the negativity.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Clarity

It does not hurt to experiment and try new things. But, it seems to be going nowhere fast. Who knows maybe they will haven’t a breakthrough and get 1000 mpge.

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
amt

Not a breakthrough yet.. Just a Brain Embolism for now. They should work on Perfecting the Magnetic Motor/Generator instead, but that would Kill Solar & Perhaps Batteries Too…They/He almost had it perfected & the Inventor died of a heart attack..Sound Familiar?/

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
amt

THIS IS A BRAIN DEAD ARTICLE….

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
ffbj

Yep it’s inferior technology. You should point out that it also sucks the oxygen out of the air as that’s what it uses to fuel the stack, combined with hydrogen, from the tank.
So it makes the quality of the air worse, in the sense that the creatures that breathe oxygen now have less of it.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
jamcl3

That would be a better way in general, talk about consuming oxygen that your kids need to breath rather than emitting CO2. It would sell better even though the two are linked.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Markh21518
Really? FCV’s or Fool Sells, are a joke look at the efficiencies they are less than a Prius. The math does not pencil out. FCV’s were supposed to be the next play for automakers on their way to BEV’s but Tesla threw that into the wind. Auto makers and Big Oil want FCV’s since there are so many parts to go bad or clean. Dealerships would love them more than Diesels. All the filters, hoses, high pressure couplers, it’s a serviceman’s dream! Too bad that Tesla showed that you can make a car run on batteries and be fast and sexy. So glad for Tesla, I still think it’s funny that no one has made real competition in almost 10 years of the models S. Audi e-tron nope, i-pace nope, Porsche Mission-e I doubt it. Legacy auto makers just can’t change their minds about all the belts, hoses, filters and oil. The dealers just can’t stand the thoughts of no service calls for 10’s of thousands of miles. Thanks Tesla for showing a better way! Just think all the fracked natural gas that won’t be turned into H2 by big oil so sad 😢, I think I’ll cry that my… Read more »
Vote Up6-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Counterpoint

I’m sure a lot of Tesla owners would also like to have no service needed for tens of thousands of miles and are disappointed their cars need service so frequently.

From what I understand, Japanese carmakers are more invested in fuel cell cars because Japan already has an infrastructure in place for them.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Seven Electrics

Yes. The filters in FCEVs actually clean the air as they drive.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TJKR

Thats like saying I am going to plant 1 tree to reverse global warming. It’s like peeing into the ocean.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John

Don’t the 8-10(ish) Teslas you own have the bio-weapon air filters? Don’t those clean the air, too?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TJKR

Fuel cell cars are as practical as Fred Flintstone-mobile. Wait about 5 years or so when we start to see solid state batteries and there are 5-10 million Teslas on the road. Fuel cells will be compared to horse and buggy, ancient and obsolete.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Hauer

How many of those purchasing a foolcell car were aware of this?

I estimate 0%. +/-2%

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago