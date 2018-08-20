Fuel Cell Vehicles Will Be Possible When BEVs Allow It
Hmm…why’s that? Well, hydrogen fuel cells require clean air.
With all the talks of hydrogen fuel cells we’ve seen in the past several years, we missed one additional drawback of the FCVs that wasn’t explored till a Daimler, ZBT GmbH and Forschungszentrum Jülich study.
The problem is that fuel cells are affected by traffic-related air pollutants in various ways – from power losses to irreversible damage that progresses over time.
Just think about it. FCVs are considered as a way to make transportation cleaner, but first some other solution (battery-electric vehicles) needs to replace the internal-combustion cars, clear the air and then you can use hydrogen fuel cell cars, when they are not needed anymore duee to the influx and saturation of electric cars.
To maintain the fuel cells health, current FCVs will be equipped with air-filters, and we are curious what will be the cost to replace them every year if that’s the case.
Highlights
- PEMFC stack tests with NO, NO2, SO2, NH3 and a driving profile from a street course.
- Accompanying online measurements of contaminant concentrations on the street course.
- Power losses from 5% to 10% by nitrogen oxides expected for FC-vehicles in Germany.
- NH3 leads to power losses of <3% but causes a progressive irreversible damage.
- Study reveals a significant negative influence of air pollutants on FC-vehicles.
Traffic related air pollutants cause power losses and decrease the lifetime of proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC). The relevance of this influence for vehicles is not exactly known due to a lack of studies under realistic conditions. Therefore, the present study aims at a better understanding. For the first time ever the influence of selected air pollutants on automobile fuel cell short stacks with different platinum loadings and a realistic driving cycle is examined. The driving cycle used, is an existing course near the city of Stuttgart, Germany. The experiments were accompanied with online measurements of relevant contaminant concentrations on the course. Furthermore, tests with a semi-dynamic profile have been executed for more than 1500 h and show an irreversible damage of the PEMFC by nitrogen oxides. With respect to the present results, spontaneous power losses of about 5% and over 10% in special situations by the nitrogen oxides can be expected for fuel cell vehicles in urban areas. NH3 will lead to a spontaneous power loss of less than 3%, but causes a progressive irreversible damage. Together the tests reveal that air pollutants have a significant negative influence on fuel cell vehicles in urban areas.
Source: “Influence of urban air on proton exchange membrane fuel cell vehicles – Long term effects of air contaminants in an authentic driving cycle,” via Green Car Congress
24 Comments on "Fuel Cell Vehicles Will Be Possible When BEVs Allow It"
The air pollution seems to also affect the brains of those who still pursue this pointless technology.
I think this technology could be useful for some trucks. Otherwise boats, some airplanes and in replacement of diesel generators.
But I see less and less appeal in FCVs as batteries are more efficient, lighter and cheaper with time and FCVs will always cost (much) more to refuel.
I always express it this way when an EV newbies asks about hydrogen: The window for hydrogen was always very small, and it closes a little bit more with each drop in battery prices.
There’s a very good chance that one of the stories we talk about on sites like this one in the near future will be how we wind down from hydrogen on-road vehicles. Customers stop buying them, companies start shutting down some of the less often used refueling stations, and suddenly we have Bob and Sue with a one-year-old hydrogen car and the nearest refueling station is 30 miles away, etc.
And yes, as I type this, my EV is recharging in my garage. Fancy that.
Well recently published research from China suggests air pollution does harm cognitive abilities 😉
Why so much negativity towards FCVs? As with BEVs, the more of these on the roads, the better – the less reliant we are on oil, and the cleaner the air will be.
Take your pick:
1. Less efficient
2. Generated from cracking hydrocarbons. So still tied to oil.
3. Requires same distribution system and centralized filling as gas.
4. Occupies interior space on vehicle.
5. Hydrogen leaks and makes metal brittle.
6. um, BOOM!?
Any others?
ga2500ev
Even if #1 was taken care of #3 would still piss me off every time! With lack of choices I might be convinced for the others. The truth is I have driven an ICE car for many years where most of those are true. 🙁
I would just add to #3:
“but with much greater installation cost, complexity and efficiency loss”
i.e. Not the “same” distrib. system at all.
Because the billions of dollars which went into developing FCVs could have been spent for BEVs. Furthermore there are people who won’t buy a BEV now because they still think that it is not clear which technology will rule in the future.
Because they deserve the negativity.
It does not hurt to experiment and try new things. But, it seems to be going nowhere fast. Who knows maybe they will haven’t a breakthrough and get 1000 mpge.
Not a breakthrough yet.. Just a Brain Embolism for now. They should work on Perfecting the Magnetic Motor/Generator instead, but that would Kill Solar & Perhaps Batteries Too…They/He almost had it perfected & the Inventor died of a heart attack..Sound Familiar?/
THIS IS A BRAIN DEAD ARTICLE….
Yep it’s inferior technology. You should point out that it also sucks the oxygen out of the air as that’s what it uses to fuel the stack, combined with hydrogen, from the tank.
So it makes the quality of the air worse, in the sense that the creatures that breathe oxygen now have less of it.
That would be a better way in general, talk about consuming oxygen that your kids need to breath rather than emitting CO2. It would sell better even though the two are linked.
I’m sure a lot of Tesla owners would also like to have no service needed for tens of thousands of miles and are disappointed their cars need service so frequently.
From what I understand, Japanese carmakers are more invested in fuel cell cars because Japan already has an infrastructure in place for them.
Yes. The filters in FCEVs actually clean the air as they drive.
Thats like saying I am going to plant 1 tree to reverse global warming. It’s like peeing into the ocean.
Don’t the 8-10(ish) Teslas you own have the bio-weapon air filters? Don’t those clean the air, too?
Fuel cell cars are as practical as Fred Flintstone-mobile. Wait about 5 years or so when we start to see solid state batteries and there are 5-10 million Teslas on the road. Fuel cells will be compared to horse and buggy, ancient and obsolete.
How many of those purchasing a foolcell car were aware of this?
I estimate 0%. +/-2%