Can A 7-Foot Tall Dude Fit In Tesla Model 3 Driver’s Seat?

1 H BY WADE MALONE

Fitting a 7’2″ man into a Tesla Model 3 is no tall order

Tesla Model 3 owner Mike of YouTube channel EV.network brought his friend Sean to test drive his car. This wasn’t a typical test drive however. Mike had a specific goal in mind. At 7’2″ tall, Sean towers over the Model 3 (and his 5’9″ friend Mike). Due to his large stature, Sean drives a Honda Ridgeline. Would Sean be able to comfortably sit in the much smaller Tesla?

So what are the dimensions of the Tesla Model 3? With the glass roof, the vehicle has 40.3″ headroom in front and 37.7″ in the rear. This is more than the Tesla Model S in both respects. Leg room is similar to the Model S. The Model 3 has 42.7″ legroom in the front and 35.2″ in the rear.

To both men’s surprise, Sean can sit pretty comfortably in the car. Not only does he have headroom in both the driver and passenger seats but his legs have some maneuverability. The steering wheel and center console are often issues for Sean. But he has some wiggle room for his legs and the console does not pinch into his hamstring like many other sedans.

They duo tests out the back seat as well. While it is a tighter fit than the front, his legs do not touch the rear of the seat. He also has far more headroom than he does in most sedans. At one point, Mike even climbs into the front passenger seat while Sean is in the rear seat behind him. Even still, Mike has plenty of leg room in front and Sean’s legs are not touching the back of the seat.

Typically Sean does not fit well in sedans like the Model 3. So what was his verdict?

That was definitely a good change for a car. That’s been the most leg room I’ve had in any car ever.

Still, Sean might prefer the Tesla Pickup that is expected within the next few years.

Be sure to check out the full video above! Especially if you had any concerns about the leg room and headroom of the Model 3.

