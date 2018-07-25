First Chevy Bolt EV Delivered In The United Arab Emirates

1 M BY WADE MALONE

The Chevy Bolt EV expands to another global market, this time the UAE.

Since mid-2017, the Bolt EV has been expanding it’s availability outside of the U.S. The long range electric hatchback is already available in Canada, Mexico, South Korea and in Europe as the Ampera-e. Now, we can add the United Arab Emirates to that list.

Several months ago, the Bolt EV debuted in the country at the 2018 Electric Vehicle Road Trip event. The multi-day road trip covered over 1,750 kilometers (1,087 miles). The event was a proving ground and early marketing push to show just what the little EV was capable of.

Now according to Arab News, the Bolt EV has arrived at showrooms across the country. The first lucky owner of the new electric car was Saeed Obaid Juma Al-Leem Al-Ali. His goal with the purchase was to take a step towards a more sustainable lifestyle with zero compromise. Al-Ali stated:

Having been a Chevrolet fan over the last few years, I always keep a close eye on their new model introductions, however, the Chevrolet Bolt EV was one that I was particularly excited about due to its green credentials. (…) I feel very strongly about investing in a more sustainable future, constantly making adjustments to my lifestyle, and the Chevrolet Bolt EV is a big step in the right direction.

According to Molly Peck, chief marketing officer at General Motors – Middle East, the Bolt has very well received. The company expects interest to continue to grow as more vehicles arrive at showrooms.

For those currently in the UAE interested in switching to electric, you can view more info about the Bolt EV, schedule a test drive and view electric vehicle charging stations from ae-chevroletarabia.com.

Source: Arab News, Chevrolet