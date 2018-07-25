  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. First Chevy Bolt EV Delivered In The United Arab Emirates

First Chevy Bolt EV Delivered In The United Arab Emirates

1 M BY WADE MALONE

The Chevy Bolt EV expands to another global market, this time the UAE.

Since mid-2017, the Bolt EV has been expanding it’s availability outside of the U.S. The long range electric hatchback is already available in Canada, Mexico, South Korea and in Europe as the Ampera-e. Now, we can add the United Arab Emirates to that list.

More About the Bolt EV Globally
GM Earmarks 5,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs For South Korea This Year
Opel Ampera-E (Chevy Bolt EV) Goes 466 Miles On Single Charge
Chevrolet Bolt To Launch In Mexico In Mid-2017

Several months ago, the Bolt EV debuted in the country at the 2018 Electric Vehicle Road Trip event. The multi-day road trip covered over 1,750 kilometers (1,087 miles). The event was a proving ground and early marketing push to show just what the little EV was capable of.

Bolt EV arrives in UAE

Now according to Arab News, the Bolt EV has arrived at showrooms across the country. The first lucky owner of the new electric car was Saeed Obaid Juma Al-Leem Al-Ali. His goal with the purchase was to take a step towards a more sustainable lifestyle with zero compromise. Al-Ali stated:

Having been a Chevrolet fan over the last few years, I always keep a close eye on their new model introductions, however, the Chevrolet Bolt EV was one that I was particularly excited about due to its green credentials. (…) I feel very strongly about investing in a more sustainable future, constantly making adjustments to my lifestyle, and the Chevrolet Bolt EV is a big step in the right direction.

According to Molly Peck, chief marketing officer at General Motors – Middle East, the Bolt has very well received. The company expects interest to continue to grow as more vehicles arrive at showrooms.

For those currently in the UAE interested in switching to electric, you can view more info about the Bolt EV, schedule a test drive and view electric vehicle charging stations from ae-chevroletarabia.com.

CHEVY BOLT

Chevrolet Bolt EVs - finding more US driveways every month!
29 photos
The introduction (and US reception) of the Chevy Bolt EV has pulled forward GM's 200,000th sale by at least a year (now expected in Q2 2018) Chevrolet Bolt at the recent GM Official autocross event near Detroit. Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV The best option overall is generally to drive at normal speed Chevrolet Bolt Yes, even GM with the upcoming Chevy Bolt EV and all-time US sales leader Volt already under its belt is part of the group looking to take down fleet mpg and emission requirements Chevrolet Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV Interior Chevrolet Bolt EV: Lots of useful room inside...and a fair about of standard finishes Bolt Interior Chevy Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV - right-hand-drive?! Chevy Bolt rear seats The rear seating area offers plenty of room for passengers Unfortunately, the 2017 Chevy Bolt seats look better than that feel Inside the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt

Source: Arab News, Chevrolet

Categories: Chevrolet

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!