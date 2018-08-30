  1. Home
  3. BREAKING: Fire At Tesla Factory: Now Extinguished

BREAKING: Fire At Tesla Factory: Now Extinguished

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Breaking story connected to Tesla’s Fremont factory.

A fire broke out less than an hour ago in a cardboard pile. No injuries, no building damage.

The local fire department was on scene at the Tesla factory and now reports that the fire has been extinguished.

Video below:

What follows are various Tweets on the incident:

Developing story…

4 Comments on "BREAKING: Fire At Tesla Factory: Now Extinguished"

MTN Ranger

Shorts setting fires at the factory?

BTW, Elon’s two favorite words are “super” and “like”. It should be a drinking games when watching that MBKHD factory tour video or reading his tweets.

39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
Counterpoint

Glad the fire got put out and no one got hurt!

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

comment image

But seriously, I’m glad no one was hurt and that there was no significant damage to the factory.

36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
bro1999

One too many shorts got burned?

34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago