BREAKING: Fire At Tesla Factory: Now Extinguished
Breaking story connected to Tesla’s Fremont factory.
A fire broke out less than an hour ago in a cardboard pile. No injuries, no building damage.
The local fire department was on scene at the Tesla factory and now reports that the fire has been extinguished.
Video below:
#BREAKING: Fire 🔥 at #Tesla factory in Fremont. @FremontFire responding. Live coverage @nbcbayarea #teslarati pic.twitter.com/fYOOCEsH7a
— Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) August 24, 2018
What follows are various Tweets on the incident:
Fremont, CA – FFD E57 rpts large pile of cardboard on fire threatening a tent-type structure @ the #Tesla Factory, power lines on fire also – upgrading to a working structure fire. 45500 Fremont Blvd.
— CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) August 24, 2018
Tesla IC reporting outbuilding also now involved but no exposures beyond that building towards rear, setting up an elevated master stream on the cardboard. #Tesla https://t.co/AkW08a7sdt
— CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) August 24, 2018
#Tesla IC requested an addl engine as the cardboard fire has spotted into a grass field w/ slow ROS. They had another fire @ the Tesla Factory in late June, was also some kind of cardboard machine on fire in a large tent structure. #Fremont
— CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) August 24, 2018
Fire at #Tesla is extinguished. pic.twitter.com/HSt7RNrBK3
— Fremont Fire Dept. (@FremontFire) August 24, 2018
I was just there. Cardboard being prepped for recycling along southern fence line caught fire. Super appreciate fast response by Fremont fire dept! No injuries or damage to factory.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2018
#WATCH LIVE: Structure fire burning near the #Tesla plant in Fremont, sending a black smoke plume skyward. https://t.co/tOQNhUIy29 pic.twitter.com/FJz5lcTXGi
— Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) August 24, 2018
Developing story…
