It Seems A Fight Is A Brewin’ Over VW Dieselgate Settlement Money
It’s all about where the money will be spent.
The struggle between metropolitan and highway installations versus rural and low-income or disadvantaged communities will be the biggest issue on how to spend the dieselgate funds.
The Volkswagen dieselgate scandal, in the end, brought a lot of good to the automotive and to the world in general. The company, albeit heavily hit by the financial repercussions of the dieselgate compensations and fines, is on its path to an electrified future. With a whole slew of electric models scheduled for the next few years, the German carmaker is going all in on the battery-powered future. And we’re not so sure that would have happened so quickly without the dieselgate scandal.
Furthermore, the dieselgate compensation, issued to the states affected by sales of vehicles with emission defeating devices is bringing forth the charging and other infrastructure that would probably take a longer amount of time to get installed otherwise. And among the states leading the charge to an eco-friendly future is California – a state that has led the nation in the push to electrify the vehicles on its roads.
However, all is not that peachy in the land of sunshine. Due to the California Air Resources Board discovery of Volkswagen diesel cars had been programmed to fake better emissions during smog testing, the carmaker was ordered to pay an $800 million settlement with the State of California. And now, it seems there is not a unified idea on how to actually spend that money.
Certainly, the first round of investment of that money helped pay for new electric transit vehicles and chargers throughout the state of California. And that was a clear-cut decision that everyone could get behind of. But now, with the Air Resources Board is looking at how to invest the next $200 million from that settlement, the things get a little blurry.
The Air Resources Board plan calls for a heightened number of metropolitan and highway installation. However, not all agree and some critics are saying it doesn’t go far enough for people living in both low-income or disadvantaged communities, but also, in more rural and suburban communities. This comes as an even harder argument, as half of the money, $95-$115 million, will go to fast-charging stations in metro areas if the plan is approved.
“The plan can be improved by striving to ensure that more than 35 percent of investments are in low-income or disadvantaged communities,” says The Greenlining Institute in a letter to the board.
But still, for manufacturers like General Motors Co. – who wholeheartedly disagree with the investment proposal – more emphasis should be put on the charging infrastructure in metropolitan and urban areas. But this is nothing out of the ordinary. After all, GM’s recently introduced long-range Bolt EV needs a more urban-oriented infrastructure and a more city-based infrastructure, along with highway, installation as more important.
The final decision by the CARB (California Air Resources Board) will be made through a December 7 meeting, where stakeholders will get to make their claim, translating into a December 13 and 14 board vote where they will decide whether to approve or modify/disapprove the plan. However, whatever happens, the citizens of California are certainly going to benefit from the funding one way or the other. It just remains to be seen which one in the end.
28 Comments on "It Seems A Fight Is A Brewin’ Over VW Dieselgate Settlement Money"
The cars would only engage pollution controls when it was being tested. They analyzed the test procedure and programmed the cars to know they were being tested. Not to put to fine a point on it, they cheated the test, and now they are paying for it. I won’t give them any credit for doing what they been ordered to do as a result of the settlement.
“GM’s recently introduced long-range Bolt EV needs a more urban-oriented infrastructure and a more city-based infrastructure, along with highway, installation as more important.”
In other words, GM wants someone else to pony up support for their product.
In other words, the Bolt charges relatively slowly, and they don’t want the money to go towards helping better long-distance BEVs.
Trips over 200miles are a fraction of a percent of travel miles and trips taken. Why cater to a minority use case?
Charging at home is the majority case. All fast charging is the minority case.
The goal of fast charging is to support the most of these minority events as possible.
Slower charging regional travel vehicles can charge on more powerful chargers just fine. The same is not true for long distance EVs charging on slower chargers.
You’ve neglected to mention a third category: drivers who cannot charge at home. In my opinion, these are the drivers that the majority of the dieselgate money should go towards, as (unlike the high-end market) there doesn’t seem to be any other viable source of private funding to build chargers for them.
Because that’s the main time users with a longer range ev need a charger if they home charge. With my Bolt and home charging, I have no need for urban or metro area chargers. I can do all those trips with charging at home. When I need charging is if I take a trip. Right now in Colorado there are few dcfc available and the Bolt stays home when I do trips longer than 150 miles in the winter or 220 in the summer. For those I either use a E350 or a Volt.
I won’t get rid of my gas vehicles until there is reliable interstate dcfc. If you look at my e350 it has no pollution controls, no smoke map, no cats, no blue tech, btw it came that way from the factory. That’s the vehicle you want off the road, but right now there is no way to replace it with an ev.
“Better long-distance BEVs” that currently exist already have their own exclusive fast-charging network. Why should the dieselgate money go to providing even more benefits for luxury car drivers?
That is the author’s commentary, – not necessarily GM’s official position. I’m satisfied with the existing infrastructure for my 2017 Bolt ev. I’m more pissed at GM for discontinuing most of their electrics (including good ones, like the VOLT and ELR), and fully expect GM to discontinue their sole remaining EV the first month it doesn’t break sales records, and/or the tax credit expires.
After all, GM discontinued the VOLT without ANY replacement; the best selling plug-in of all time to date in the states currently. How dumb is that? If they offered the car in more countries, and/or offered right hand steering for those countries which require it, the car would sell far better than it even is. The Gen 1 version was offered with it, so I see no insurmountable technical issues as to why it couldn’t be done again. The main problem is that with the retirement of Bob Lutz – there is no one at GM to fight for electric vehicles.
All the executives currently talk vaguely about how ‘important’ evs are, but then discontinue them.
The ELR isn’t particularly good (and sold poorly). The Volt being discontinued was a surprise to me, especially given they didn’t have even a spiritual successor (like in an SUV).
Seems like a repeat of the EV1 history where only a few in the company is enthusiastic about plug-ins and as soon as they are out, the rest of the company abandons it.
The network is supposed to be automaker agnostic and support all BEVs. That should also include existing generation short range vehicles.
How come none of the money has been allocated to Tesla Superchargers?
This is the biggest selling BEV brand since the beginning, and looks to stay that way for at least another few years, for definite. After that… Tesla will still be trying to be the biggest selling brand… VW-funded Superchargers would not be wasted money.
Tesla could switch over to CCS and solve that issue. And Tesla cars can currently use L2 or ChaDeMo with adapters.
When Tesla opens Supercharger access to all EV’s, it might make sense for VW’s money to be used to install more Superchargers. However, this money should not be used to install public chargers that can be used by only 1 EV brand.
Agreed ….but this is not VW’s money.
They have… just not for FREE.
How about to develop a CCS to Tesla adapter…
Why is there a fight? Chargers placed in disadvantaged communities will simply get vandalized for the aluminum and copper. How many poor people will buy EVs? None.
0 if you don’t provide them with the infrastructure.
I think in europe you need to bring your own cable from car to EVSE. That’s the part that could be chopped off and “recycled” easily—the charger itself is much harder and happens to have 400V+ in it.
I wish we had the same setup here.
Typical CA politicians. Didn’t I tell you they would try and squander the funds for their little projects. We’ll be lucky to see 33.333% of that actually used for transportation or EV adoption.
The way things are going with the EPA rolling back emission standards on coal plants to allow them to emit 35% more pollution than the current law approves how long will it be before they do the same with car emissions and have to give that money back?
It needs to be highway DCFC to accommodate long distance travel. Many people already have a charging station at home.
Instead of putting in few expensive high power DCFC, how about just installing thousands of destination level 2 chargers. Or less expensive 22kW DCFC?
Because that isn’t going to create a network that will provide charging speeds fast enough to convince mass market ICE buyers to switch to EVs
“And now, it seems there is not a unified idea on how to actually spend that money.”
Sounds like business as usual.
It should go to EVs and chargers in the cities where most of the diesel pollution damage occurred.