Faraday Future Teases New Concepts

Faraday Future held a two-day Global Suppliers Summit at its headquarter in Gardena, California, being visited by nearly 200 representatives from more than 100 global suppliers.

The company promises that it will begin production and achieve its first delivery of FF 91 by the end of this year… which is hard to believe taking into consideration that the Hanford manufacturing facility as of February 1st was completely vacated. Construction and equipment installations are to begin this quarter.

Faraday Future, with YT Jia, founder of FF, and his executive team hopes that an overview of FF’s global strategy, vision, business plan and project updates will encourage suppliers to stay engaged.

The other bait was teasers of new vehicle concepts (displayed on the screens above) that could follow FF 91.

We don’t know much about the new cars, but we assume (hope) that FF is shooting for something more affordable.

“Faraday Future’s Global Suppliers Summit aims to reinforce the relationship between FF and its key suppliers. Participants include Bosch, LG Chem, Fuji Technical & Miyazu, Velodyne, Ricardo, and Fanuc among others. YT Jia, founder of FF, welcomed the participants and delivered an inspirational address to motivate the crowd at the event. “FF 91 is a new species. It’s more than an electric car – it’s the third Internet living space,” said YT, “It would be impossible to deliver a ground-breaking vehicle like FF 91 without alignment with our top suppliers. Hosting innovative leaders in automotive and technology realms will help us successfully create momentum in our product development and deliver a high-quality product experience.” Strengthening FF’s Supply Chain Relationship The executive team gave a comprehensive overview of FF’s global strategy, vision, business plan and project updates. Additionally, suppliers were able to view the research and development center and held meetings with key department leaders and various business units. “Our goal was for suppliers to walk away with renewed confidence about our plans and our funding, and judging by the overwhelming response, I think we’ve achieved that,” said Pablo Ucar, head of Supply Chain at FF. “FF 91 is a revolutionary and complex vehicle, with more than 2,000 parts and assemblies, so our relationship with our supplier partners is critical to achieving our admittedly aggressive goal of successfully delivering FF 91 by year end.” Speeding Up FF 91 Production After the first debut of its production-intent FF 91 at last year’s CES, FF aims to fulfill delivery of the vehicle through its turn-key Hanford manufacturing facility, which will begin to come online toward the end of the first quarter. ”Our Hanford factory project is developing according to our planned schedule, and we appreciate the support give to us by the City of Hanford,” said Dag Reckhorn, SVP of Global Manufacturing. “We are well into the process of design and permitting and have begun planning our recruitment cadence. As of February 1st, the property has been completely vacated, so we will move forward on construction and equipment by the end of the quarter. We remain on an aggressive, yet workable timeline of year-end delivery for FF 91.” FF’s executive speakers included Pablo Ucar (VP of Supply Chain), Peter Savagian (SVP of Product Development), Nick Sampson (SVP of Product Strategy), Dag Reckhorn (SVP of Global Manufacturing), Matthias Aydt (VLE and Vehicle Chief Engineer), and Zack Fu (VP of R&D in FF China).”

