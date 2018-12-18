Every Eighth Car Sold In San Francisco Bay Area Is A Plug-In
San Francisco follows Norway.
According to the IHS Markit via AID analyst Matthias Schmidt, the San Francisco Bay Area stands out in terms of plug-in electric car sales.
In the first half of 2018, some 12.8% of new retail car sales were all-electric/hydrogen fuel cell (7.7%) or plug-in hybrid (5.1%). Moreover, an additional 5.6% were hybrids, which in total brings electrified car share to 18.4%.
The average for South California is 2.9% BEVs, 3.2% PHEVs and 3.8% HEVs (total 9.9% electrified, including 6.1% plug-ins).
Close on to every 5th Light-Vehicle registered in the San Fransico Bay area during H1 2018 was an alternative fuel vehicle according to IHS data.
7.7% of LV registrations here were pure electric/fuel cell making it one of the highest BEV registration mix regions' worldwide pic.twitter.com/mZ5rowFq0b
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) November 12, 2018
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Every Eighth Car Sold In San Francisco Bay Area Is A Plug-In"
A metro area is referred to by the most populous city in the metro area. San Jose has a bigger population than San Francisco. It is the San Jose Bay Area.
Hehehe, good luck with promoting the new name for the Bay Area.
FYI, it’s not the population size, it’s the recognition factor that matters. If you mention San Jose outside of California or, god forbid, outside of the US, people ask where this San Jose (with the J pronounced as the J in Joseph) is.
Yeah, really. I Left my Heart in San Jose…I don’t think so.
Yet Do You Know The Way To San Jose was a big hit. But I don’t know if Do You Know The Way To San Jose Bay Area would be quite as catchy.
San Jose is the capital of Costa Rica. Lots of people know about the San Jose in the US too…especially if you add a “sharks”. 😛
It’s the area surrounding the bay, which is called San Francisco Bay.
Sometimes a part of the Houston metro area is called the “Galveston Bay Area” because it’s next to Galveston Bay, not because anybody thinks the city of Galveston is larger or more prominent than Houston.
Leading the way in the US.
No way Jose.
That’s a huge difference for BEV between NorCal and Socal.
Even in Richmond Virginia which is not well known for renewable energy EV’s are now common enough were you see two to three EV’s in a day.
The Tesla population is really skyrocketing in Richmond while there are a few leafs driving around.