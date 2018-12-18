  1. Home
Every Eighth Car Sold In San Francisco Bay Area Is A Plug-In

6 H BY MARK KANE

San Francisco follows Norway.

According to the IHS Markit via AID analyst Matthias Schmidt, the San Francisco Bay Area stands out in terms of plug-in electric car sales.

In the first half of 2018, some 12.8% of new retail car sales were all-electric/hydrogen fuel cell (7.7%) or plug-in hybrid (5.1%). Moreover, an additional 5.6% were hybrids, which in total brings electrified car share to 18.4%.

The average for South California is 2.9% BEVs, 3.2% PHEVs and 3.8% HEVs (total 9.9% electrified, including 6.1% plug-ins).

10 Comments on "Every Eighth Car Sold In San Francisco Bay Area Is A Plug-In"

Robb Stark

Robb Stark

A metro area is referred to by the most populous city in the metro area. San Jose has a bigger population than San Francisco. It is the San Jose Bay Area.

Vote Up0-5Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

Hehehe, good luck with promoting the new name for the Bay Area.

FYI, it’s not the population size, it’s the recognition factor that matters. If you mention San Jose outside of California or, god forbid, outside of the US, people ask where this San Jose (with the J pronounced as the J in Joseph) is.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
ffbj

ffbj

Yeah, really. I Left my Heart in San Jose…I don't think so.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Impartial Observer

Impartial Observer

Yet Do You Know The Way To San Jose was a big hit. But I don't know if Do You Know The Way To San Jose Bay Area would be quite as catchy.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Micke Larsson

Micke Larsson

San Jose is the capital of Costa Rica. Lots of people know about the San Jose in the US too…especially if you add a "sharks". 😛

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Spoonman.

It’s the area surrounding the bay, which is called San Francisco Bay.

Sometimes a part of the Houston metro area is called the “Galveston Bay Area” because it’s next to Galveston Bay, not because anybody thinks the city of Galveston is larger or more prominent than Houston.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Get Real

Get Real

Leading the way in the US.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Impartial Observer

No way Jose.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

Doggydogworld

That's a huge difference for BEV between NorCal and Socal.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
Ocean Railroader

Even in Richmond Virginia which is not well known for renewable energy EV’s are now common enough were you see two to three EV’s in a day.

The Tesla population is really skyrocketing in Richmond while there are a few leafs driving around.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago