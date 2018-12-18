Every Eighth Car Sold In San Francisco Bay Area Is A Plug-In

6 H BY MARK KANE

San Francisco follows Norway.

According to the IHS Markit via AID analyst Matthias Schmidt, the San Francisco Bay Area stands out in terms of plug-in electric car sales.

In the first half of 2018, some 12.8% of new retail car sales were all-electric/hydrogen fuel cell (7.7%) or plug-in hybrid (5.1%). Moreover, an additional 5.6% were hybrids, which in total brings electrified car share to 18.4%.

The average for South California is 2.9% BEVs, 3.2% PHEVs and 3.8% HEVs (total 9.9% electrified, including 6.1% plug-ins).