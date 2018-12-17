All-Electric Car Sales In Germany Hit New High In November 2018
Germany is on track for over 68,000 sales in 2018 at 1.9% market share
Passenger plug-in electric car sales in Germany were in November about the same as a year ago at 6,266 and 2.3% market share. And there is a reason behind it.
While the all-electric sales hit an all-time record, the plug-in hybrids dragged the market down, unable to recover from September switch from NEDC to WLTP, which eliminated many plug-in hybrids from the offer.
- BEVs: 4,262 – up 41% at ≈1.56% market share
- PHEVs: 2,004 – down 39% at ≈0.73% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2018
The top-selling models in November were:
- Renault ZOE – 1,047
- Volkswagen e-Golf – 858
- BMW i3 – 432 (360 BEVs plus 72 REx)
- BMW 225xe Active Tourer – 456
Tesla registrations stand at 122 (81 Model S + 40 Model X and 1 Model 3). Audi had 220 registrations of the e-tron. Jaguar I-PACE increased to 38. Hyundai Kona Electric noted 95.
So far this year, the most popular models are:
- Renault ZOE – 5,416
- Volkswagen e-Golf – 5,216
- BMW i3 – 4,561
The StreetScooters all-electric delivery vehicles this time noted only 107 in November (4,117 YTD).
11 Comments on "All-Electric Car Sales In Germany Hit New High In November 2018"
I thought they stopped selling the i3 with Rex in Europe?
You can still buy the one with the small battery and optionally the range extender.
Looks good for Renault Zöe, since they are coming with a new Zöe in the end of 2019 or early 2020. Updated batteries, drivetrain, interior and updated safety features and electronics.
People are still ordering the Zoe with the old battery and motor. I don’t think the market is very sensitive to a future model especially since nothing about the pricing structure is known.
Very positive to see BEV growth and also good that PHEV sales are down as they are gassers that just keep oil alive for longer because they are more fuel efficient than pure gassers. Hopefully the PHEV market will be gone in 2 to 3 years when long range BEVs are available in every vehicle category.
PHEV are down because several car makers had to discontinue their current PHEV lineup because of the new WLTP testing cycle. Numbers will go up again once the new generation of PHEVs is released with bigger batteries that comply with the new WLTP requirements.
I think the trend globally is that long range BEVs are taking market share from PHEVs. When long range bevs are priced the same or below the PHEVs there’s no point in buying a more polluting and less efficient PHEV.
If we had full availability of just the “announced but not yet delivered” German made EVs, BEV sales would be 10% plus of the market I believe.
The great advantage of the Zoe, easily making up for its lack of German-ness, is that it is available if you want to buy it.
You will still have to wait about half a year for a Zoe.
There is a second reason. Starting with cars you lease in 2019 you only have to tax (as a employee) 0,5 % of the MRSP of electric cars per month instead of 1 % for ICE ones. So noone who wants a electric company car is going to buy it / lease it in November when he can wait 2 months.
The updated 43kWh i3 will enhance sales. YTD by dollar value, the i3 would lead.