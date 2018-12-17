All-Electric Car Sales In Germany Hit New High In November 2018

3 H BY MARK KANE

Germany is on track for over 68,000 sales in 2018 at 1.9% market share

Passenger plug-in electric car sales in Germany were in November about the same as a year ago at 6,266 and 2.3% market share. And there is a reason behind it.

While the all-electric sales hit an all-time record, the plug-in hybrids dragged the market down, unable to recover from September switch from NEDC to WLTP, which eliminated many plug-in hybrids from the offer.

BEVs: 4,262 – up 41% at ≈1.56% market share

– up 41% at ≈1.56% market share PHEVs: 2,004 – down 39% at ≈0.73% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2018

The top-selling models in November were:

Renault ZOE – 1,047

Volkswagen e-Golf – 858

BMW i3 – 432 (360 BEVs plus 72 REx)

– BMW 225xe Active Tourer – 456

Tesla registrations stand at 122 (81 Model S + 40 Model X and 1 Model 3). Audi had 220 registrations of the e-tron. Jaguar I-PACE increased to 38. Hyundai Kona Electric noted 95.

So far this year, the most popular models are:

Renault ZOE – 5,416

Volkswagen e-Golf – 5,216

BMW i3 – 4,561

The StreetScooters all-electric delivery vehicles this time noted only 107 in November (4,117 YTD).