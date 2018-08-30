EasyJet Says Electric 9-Seat Jet Will Hit The Skies Next Year
Maiden flight of 9-seater expected in 2019.
Budget British airline EasyJet, which engaged in the Los Angeles-based Wright Electric start-up, reports progress on the development of an all-electric airliner – “Progress has been made”.
According to Flight Global’s article, next year Wright Electric will be able to perform the first flight of a nine-seat electric aircraft.
There are few details on the project, but EasyJet hopes for 500 km (310 miles) of range and dreams to establish the first electric flyway between London and Amsterdam. The aircraft is to be designed by Darold Cummings, former Boeing and the US Department of Defense employee.
There are also some enigmatic mentions about the new novel motor, but regardless of motors, we hope the required battery progress is already in place to take the project seriously.
“Wright Electric has applied for a patent of a “novel motor design” to power an “EasyJet-sized” electric airliner, says the airline, without providing detail of the architecture being proposed.”
[The] development suggests that the transition towards an all-electric commercial passenger jet capable of flying passengers across EasyJet’s UK and European network is in sight,” it adds.”
The ultimate goal is to develop 150-seat all-electric airplane with a 300 mile (nearly 500 km) range.
On Wright Electric’s twitter we found that company forwarded solid-state battery news, which is probably where the battery hopes are directed.
A 12MWh / yr solid state battery production line from @SolidPowerInc (bottom right) pic.twitter.com/6KhlRQsQdP
— Simon Moores (@sdmoores) October 23, 2018
Source: Flight Global
8 Comments on "EasyJet Says Electric 9-Seat Jet Will Hit The Skies Next Year"
Pipe dreams. The first commercially useful electric aircraft will likely be hybrid gas turbine/electric. Jet fuel (kerosene) is about 12+ kWh per kilogram, batteries maybe 0.20-0.25 kWh per kilogram. Weight (mass really) is vastly more critical for aircraft than for anything ground based.
Color me skeptical as well but I would be delighted to be wrong. I think aircraft and pleasure watercraft (IE speedboats) are two pretty tough nuts to crack. Mass is critical for aircraft as you point out. But, aircraft and speedboats also operate near full power much of the time. A Tesla Model 3 certainly won’t go 310 miles at its very top speed.
Solid state is around triple those energy densities. You also gain some with the reduced weight of the electric motors versus internal combustion and jet turbine.
Add in some solar generation on roof and wings and your viable.
Jet?!?!?!?
It’s a hybrid-electric plane.
Not an electric plane.
They write that their hybrid 9-seater could use as little as 1/3 of the 150gal that a conventional plane might use.
One problem with electric aircraft is landing weight. A typical passenger aircraft cannot land at its takeoff weight. For instance, a 747-400 has a max takeoff weight of 910,000 lbs and a max landing weight of 652,000 lbs. An electric aircraft will not burn fuel and lose weight during flight so take off weight will be dictated by landing weight.
Plus, you need enough extra range to handle unexpected “holding patterns” when landing.
I was a skeptic about eAviation too, but this podcast is worth listening to:
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/electric-airplanes-are-the-future-of-aviation#gs.uH4Z6Ws
Once you realize that it doesn’t have to address the same business or even flight route model, that changes things. Just like the older 60 mile EVs aren’t just like “real” cars but instead fit a particular niche VERY well, eAirplanes may very well fit the same.