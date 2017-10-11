Dutch Government Will Ban New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales in 2030
Well, this should help speed up EV adoption in the region!
The Netherlands is now rapidly heading towards zero emission transportation according to a new long-term plan announced by the Dutch government.
All new gas and diesel passenger car sales to be banned by 2030, through a requirement of zero emission.
So another country now has a goal to get rid of conventional cars, but it’s not the only action being taken. There is more (via NLTimes):
- overall 49% emission reduction by 2030
- around €4 billion available for the transition to cleaner energy
- taxes on energy to promote greener usage
- coal plants will be closed by 2030 (at least one in this term)
- new homes will no longer be connected to gas lines
- €100 million to be invested into bicycle infrastructure
If the plan stays in force, which will need similar mandates of future governments, it still will take quite a while to make the Netherlands ICE free (plug-in sales make up only 1 in about 50 new purchases today), but it’s coming.
source: NLTimes.nl
A lot more ambitious than that 2040 ban proposed by California. What happened to California being the world leader in emission reduction?
France and UK are 2040 bans (pretty sure). So, this puts heat on. People think more than 4 years out, when buying cars they believe will be banned. Miss-understanding of rules will have its own effect, on slowing ICE sales. Today’s cars won’t be banned, but who wants something “banned” (unless its an American and a bump-stock)?
If the US federally mandated a ban on sales of gas and diesel vehicles you would see sales of pickups surge by 400%. Some people would buy 2 or 3. Gun sales would probably surge too for some reason.
Yea, 2040 is really ridiculous.
(Also UK and France mentioned that date)
I actually think 95-100% of new cars will be BEVs even before 2030. Maybe already around 2027. And I mean worldwide.
Never mind most automakers speaking of 25-30% share in 2025.
A host of Chinese automakers, and Tesla, will help them change their minds…
A Chinese electric delivery truck model has just come to Europe.
Electric cars might follow sooner than many think.
Best western legacy automaker goal to date (I think): Porsche, aiming at 50% BEV share in 2023.
A lot more ambitious, a lot harder to do, and ultimately not much more beneficial.
I am an avid EV supporter, don’t get me wrong here. But in truth 2030 is only possible in relatively small markets, like this, or Norway, or several others. And with no new tailpipes added from 2030 there will be a virtually tailpipe-free fleet in 2050. With 2040 instead being the cutoff date, you get there in 2060. But in both cases, what really matters is that car makers must be in no doubt that cars won’t be allowed to emit anything anymore.
I think if it can happen by 2040 on a big scale we should be very happy. 🙂
We now only have a path for the future.
The government still has to be formed yet, and that will happen in the next three weeks.
Let’s just hope that a crazy guy like Donald Trump doesn’t win the elections in the next few elections.
How many times do you think Trump could be elected POTUS?
As far as 2030 goes I’ll believe it when I see it. Governments always seem to issue these drop dead dates but as they approach they just push and push them. I think it’s great to have something to work towards though but I seriously doubt if it’s going to hurt their economy (in the near term) they’ll just postpone it out until it won’t.
At least one more time. I didn’t think it was possible the first time but it seems that there was a collective mass delusion that somehow he was suddenly not the terrible, shifty liar that he has always been and has been well documented to be over the past 30 years.
The mass delusion continues with 40% of the voting population.
They should start a Ban on any new Gas and Diesel stations in 2020 and a phase out period to get rid of (or covert to DCFC) Gas and Diesel stations starting in 2025.
+1. That’s a good idea. When so many plugins are hitting the road, why should anyone build a station for petro-fuels.
In also interesting news: France now also comitted to stop domestic oil production by 2040 (incl. off shore). That is meant to not only “stop exploring” but also “shut down the pumps” (of course except for companies that have not made break even on exploration costs for that field). Includes shale oil and such like as well. France oil production is very small, but a final date is quite impressive.
Also, the mayor of Kopenhagen (Denmark) announced a ban on Diesel cars for the city limits already 2019 (interestingly, he targets only Diesel vehicles built after Jan. first 2019), so expect a rapid drop for the Danish diesel market share by then.
Also more interesting news from Europe:
Europe must have their own battery cell production capacity, instead of being dependent on China, South Korea or Japan.
Talks are going on in Brussels, and many European companies are invited to take part.
They want to create a business structure like Airbus.
If I was an oil company executive I would be quite worried for my job by now. More and more governments are doing this now and even if everyone isn’t, the car manufacturers have to follow it and create non-fossil cars. Of course with mass production comes cost savings so it’s not long now until EVs reach price parity with gas car and at that point why would anyone want a gas car even if they are legal?
Yeah. . But people still need plastics, synthetic clothing made from oil, styrofome, lubrication, petroleum jelly and about 6000 other products made from oil and gas. Cosmetics, contact lences, brushes, creams and what not.
The list is almost endless.
But it is of course a waste to burn oil as a fuel.
Sure but the majority of oil is used for fuel.
Making durable goods out of oil and recycled plastics is a good use for it. Not burning it thru tailpipes like a bunch of petroleum junkies.
70% of the World’s Oil is used for motor fuel.
Pretty soon the 10% which is used as fuel oil will also be refined into motor fuels as the power plants and heaters that use fuel oil are moving to other cleaner sources.
And that account for 7-9% of total oil production.
And all of those could be made by long chain molecule contain in many vegetable waste.
Beside the fact that plastic waste are the next big cleanup act to be.
Just make them reusable and recyclable would help every living creature on earth.
So, no problem there, just solution.
But who wants to head a company that goes from a growth model to a contracting model that sees a 90% loss in production.
Why wait? I went 130 miles round trip today, at or slightly above the speed limit just like any other car I have ever driven. Started with 80% charge. Ended with 30%. Outbound was interstate with AC on, windows up. Return was on back roads, windows down, arm on the door, just like a kid again. 🙂
Great job Netherlands. A country which depends on dikes for protection from global warming, they should surely get rid of petromobiles which pollute the planet. With an area of just 40.000 square km, they can easily fill the entire nation with Level-2 and Level-3 chargers. Hope with more plugin vehicles on the way, the Dutch raise the sales to the level of Norway.
2023 would be more impressive (and doable).
Actually, the article states this:
“By 2030 all cars in the Netherlands must be emission free.”
Not NEW cars, but ALL cars.
It does…but its wrong, there is a few issues in the source article there as it made the jumop into English
Every time I see a Fastned charging station I find myself craving a hamburger for some reason.
Yep – when I see a golden arch, that’s the first thing I think of. Too bad burgers via cows/steers are a big greenhouse gas source. I hope someday we can grow beef in the lab instead of killing them.
Slovenia also just announced a similar 2030 deadline, the only difference being that the limit won’t be at zero emissions, but at 50g CO2 / 100km, so plug-in hybrids would still be allowed.
I wonder if by 2030 any car makers will still be offering non-hybrid ICE cars, so this is more of a token gesture.