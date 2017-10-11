Dutch Government Will Ban New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales in 2030

1 day ago by Mark Kane

Well, this should help speed up EV adoption in the region!

The Netherlands is now rapidly heading towards zero emission transportation according to a new long-term plan announced by the Dutch government.

All new gas and diesel passenger car sales to be banned by 2030, through a requirement of zero emission.

So another country now has a goal to get rid of conventional cars, but it’s not the only action being taken. There is more (via NLTimes):

overall 49% emission reduction by 2030

around €4 billion available for the transition to cleaner energy

taxes on energy to promote greener usage

coal plants will be closed by 2030 (at least one in this term)

new homes will no longer be connected to gas lines

€100 million to be invested into bicycle infrastructure

If the plan stays in force, which will need similar mandates of future governments, it still will take quite a while to make the Netherlands ICE free (plug-in sales make up only 1 in about 50 new purchases today), but it’s coming.

source: NLTimes.nl