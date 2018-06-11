Did U Of M Come Up With Solid-State Battery Breakthrough?
Nathan Taylor, a post-doctoral fellow in mechanical engineering, inspects a piece of lithium metal in the Phoenix Memorial Laboratory building. Image credit: Evan Dougherty, Michigan Engineering
Solid-state batteries one step closer
The research team at the University of Michigan announced a breakthrough development in solid-state batteries that in the future could double the performance of conventional lithium-ion cells.
The new chemistry uses a solid-state electrolyte and metallic Li anode. According to tests, charging capabilities increased from the typical 20-50 hours for a full charge (which is too long) to just three hours or less, without cell deterioration seen after 22 days of cycling.
Lithium-metal batteries (known for some 40 years) are not easy to tame, because it could combust when charging. The University of Michigan created a ceramic layer of garnet Li7La3Zr2O12 (LLZO) so the surface of the anode is stabilized against cycling, and the ceramic has the function of the solid-state electrolyte too. It’s still in early stage of developments but who knows, maybe this new formula will turn out to be successful.
The University of Michigan’s article explains the difference between conventional lithium-ion batteries and those with lithium anode and solid-state electrolyte:
“This could be a game-changer—a paradigm shift in how a battery operates,” said Jeff Sakamoto, a U-M associate professor of mechanical engineering who leads the work.
In the 1980s, rechargeable lithium metal batteries that used liquid electrolytes were considered the next big thing, penetrating the market in early portable phones. But their propensity to combust when charged led engineers in different directions. The lithium atoms that shuttle between the electrodes tended to build tree-like filaments called dendrites on the electrode surfaces, eventually shorting the battery and igniting the flammable electrolyte.
The lithium ion battery—a more stable, but less energy-dense technology—was introduced in 1991 and quickly became the new standard. These batteries replaced lithium metal with graphite anodes, which absorb the lithium and prevent dendrites from forming, but also come with performance costs:
- Graphite can hold only one lithium ion for every six carbon atoms, giving it a specific capacity of approximately 350 milliampere hours per gram (mAh/g.) The lithium metal in a solid state battery has a specific capacity of 3,800 mAh/g.
Current lithium ion batteries max out with a total energy density around 600 watt-hours per liter (Wh/L) at the cell level. In principal, solid-state batteries can reach 1,200 Wh/L.
- To solve lithium metal’s combustion problem, U-M engineers created a ceramic layer that stabilizes the surface—keeping dendrites from forming and preventing fires. It allows batteries to harness the benefits of lithium metal—energy density and high-conductivity—without the dangers of fires or degradation over time.
“What we’ve come up with is a different approach—physically stabilizing the lithium metal surface with a ceramic,” Sakamoto said. “It’s not combustible. We make it at over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit in air. And there’s no liquid, which is what typically fuels the battery fires you see.
“You get rid of that fuel, you get rid of the combustion.”
In earlier solid state electrolyte tests, lithium metal grew through the ceramic electrolyte at low charging rates, causing a short circuit, much like that in liquid cells. U-M researchers solved this problem with chemical and mechanical treatments that provide a pristine surface for lithium to plate evenly, effectively suppressing the formation of dendrites or filaments. Not only does this improve safety, it enables a dramatic improvement in charging rates, Sakamoto said.
“Up until now, the rates at which you could plate lithium would mean you’d have to charge a lithium metal car battery over 20 to 50 hours (for full power),” Sakamoto said. “With this breakthrough, we demonstrated we can charge the battery in 3 hours or less.
“We’re talking a factor of 10 increase in charging speed compared to previous reports for solid state lithium metal batteries. We’re now on par with lithium ion cells in terms of charging rates, but with additional benefits. ”
That charge/recharge process is what inevitably leads to the eventual death of a lithium ion battery. Repeatedly exchanging ions between the cathode and anode produces visible degradation right out of the box.
In testing the ceramic electrolyte, however, no visible degradation is observed after long term cycling, said Nathan Taylor, a U-M post-doctoral fellow in mechanical engineering.
“We did the same test for 22 days,” he said. “The battery was just the same at the start as it was at the end. We didn’t see any degradation. We aren’t aware of any other bulk solid state electrolyte performing this well for this long.”
Bulk solid state electrolytes enable cells that are a drop-in replacement for current lithium ion batteries and could leverage existing battery manufacturing technology. With the material performance verified, the research group has begun producing thin solid electrolyte layers required to meet solid state capacity targets.
The group’s findings are published in the Aug. 31 issue of the Journal of Power Sources.
The research is funded by the Advanced Research Project Agency-Energy and the Department of Energy.
Article: Demonstration of high current densities and extended cycling in the garnet Li7La3Zr2O12 solid electrolyte
Source: University of Michigan, Green Car Congress
Categories: Battery Tech
20 Comments on "Did U Of M Come Up With Solid-State Battery Breakthrough?"
It’s like there’s a “potential battery breakthrough” clock set for every 6-8 weeks..
You can use graphite anodes with solid electrolyte/separator, that would be safer.
Must charge/run at 60°C (140°F), This is a deal breaker as energy must be expended to keep it this hot.
22 days at 6hr/cycle = 88 cycles. Must be tested to thousands of cycles to claim improvement over other designs. Have to improve cycling time further.
60°C (140°F) is less than some household hot water temperature. It will not be that much to heat up the battery if fast charging is needed. Slower charging could be done at room temperature.
60°C – that’s not very high. I believe that’s an average body temperature of an upset Tesla troll or an excited Elon fanboy.
There’s been alot of progress in solid state technology of late. I think the most promising and impressive is the Ionic Materials battery. Only a matter of time one of these darts will hit the bull’s eye.
When the “hit the bull’s eye” moment is finally reached, at the research stage, it may take more than a few years to ramp up production.
The new LLZO solid state electrolyte lithium ion batteries, if proven viable for EV use, given competitve cost and performance metrics, are probably going to reach significant industrial production numbers.
Whom amongst the current crop of existing legacy ICE OEM auto makers, will make the first, next generation SS Li-Ion battery, move?
Solid State will be here in 3-5 years. Mass production capabilities, that may take a few more.
If you ignore the lack of mass production capabilities, solid state batteries are already here.
I wish more people understood the immense set of challenges between, “Hey! Look what I made work in the lab!” and “You cna go to your local car dealer/store/web site and buy a product that uses this new thing”. Anything in a car is particularly difficult, given usage patterns, environmental conditions, crash testing, TCO, etc.
Still, I’m confident that with all the corporations and universities chasing the BBB (big batt. breakthrough) that someone will find it. It might be a tweak to lithium chemistry or an ultracap or a liquid battery or some crazy thing none of us it talking about. The potential economic gain from making that BBB, plus the attendant fame, are so high that I can’t believe it’s physically possible yet won’t ever be found.
“charging capabilities increased from the typical 20-50 hours for a full charge”
I’m sorry, what?
A lot of these next-gen cells have slow charge/discharge rates and low cycle lives. They’ll improve somewhat by the time the new Roadster ships, but that’s one reason it has 200 kWh.
Solid state batteries once perfected mean the swift death of the infernally combusted engine. This makes the innovation here being discovered in a lab AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FREAKIN’ MICHIGAN very ironic, indeed.
I bet a whole new industry will develop to replace old battery packs with new solid state packs.
Looking forward to having 1,500 mile range in my TM3 by 2050.
EEStor is really close based on their latest published reports on their website. Ian Clifford will shortly be replacing Elon Musk as the EV genius!
Musk forever, Clifford never!
The Saudis wanting to buy Tesla and the University of Michigan, deep in the capital of gascardom finding breakthroughs that would end the reign of gas cars….Is the world on a CRAZY TRAIN lately, OR WHAT?!!😀
Or is this manifest destiny?
(Drops mic and walks away)
The article says that this was published August 31. Is that wrong, and if not, what year?
It’s only fair, this Solid State technology is the stuff of the future!
“It’s still in early stage of developments but who knows, maybe this new formula will turn out to be successful.”
This sentence summarizes all “battery breakthrough”, before writing bombastic article, should ask, “How scalable is it?”