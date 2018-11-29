Cutaway Of Audi e-tron GT + Comparison With Porsche Taycan

1 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan – find 5 similarities

Audi said that the technology for the all-new e-tron GT concept was developed in close collaboration with Porsche, which makes us wonder how much tech was shared with the upcoming Porsche Taycan (formerly Porsche Mission E).

The specification from the press release and cutaways clearly shows that the Audi e-tron GT concept iss equipped with 800 V battery system voltage from the Porsche Taycan. It enables the recharging of the batteries to 80% in 20 minutes. In the case of Porsche, thetime potentially will be even shorter – 15 minutes, but we didn’t yet see such ultra-fast charging in the real world.

As you can see below, the layout of the battery pack is almost identical in both models. There is a specific break in the pack for the rear seat legroom so seats can be lower and there should be plenty of headroom in the back despite the roofline falling quickly.

Porsche Mission E/Porsche Taycan

Both models are dual-motor all-wheel drive. Porsche said some 600 hp or 440 kW of power will be available for the Mission E when the car was unveiled in 2015, while Audi states 434 kW (590 hp). Mission E was promised to go 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, which is the same as in case of e-tron GT concept. The time to 200 km/h (124 mph) – 12 seconds – is the same too.

