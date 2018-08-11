Construction Already Underway At Tesla Gigafactory 3 In China: Video

3 H BY MARK KANE

Here’s your first view of the Tesla Gigafactory 3’s physical location in Shanghai.

Tesla enthusiasts already came upon the trail of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 location, announced just a few days ago in the Shanghai Lingang Equipment Industrial Zone in China.

Here is the first video from the site. According to the description, locals confirm that construction work (leveling the area) already started.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 info:



initial production capacity 250,000 cars/battery packs

ultimate production capacity 500,000 cars/battery packs

expected models: Model Y

area size is 40% of that in Nevada for Tesla Gigafactory 1