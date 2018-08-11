Construction Already Underway At Tesla Gigafactory 3 In China: Video
Here’s your first view of the Tesla Gigafactory 3’s physical location in Shanghai.
Tesla enthusiasts already came upon the trail of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 location, announced just a few days ago in the Shanghai Lingang Equipment Industrial Zone in China.
Here is the first video from the site. According to the description, locals confirm that construction work (leveling the area) already started.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 info:
- initial production capacity 250,000 cars/battery packs
- ultimate production capacity 500,000 cars/battery packs
- expected models: Model Y
- area size is 40% of that in Nevada for Tesla Gigafactory 1
BreakingNews: First view of Tesla China Gigafactory physical location video in Shanghai. Info from local people in the area(from the video), construction already started about a week ago. $TSLA #TeslaChina https://t.co/8ocvKXBVoM
— vincent (@vincent13031925) October 20, 2018
