Construction Already Underway At Tesla Gigafactory 3 In China: Video

3 H BY MARK KANE 9

Here’s your first view of the Tesla Gigafactory 3’s physical location in Shanghai.

Tesla enthusiasts already came upon the trail of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 location, announced just a few days ago in the Shanghai Lingang Equipment Industrial Zone in China.

Here is the first video from the site. According to the description, locals confirm that construction work (leveling the area) already started.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 info:

  • initial production capacity 250,000 cars/battery packs
  • ultimate production capacity 500,000 cars/battery packs
  • expected models: Model Y
  • area size is 40% of that in Nevada for Tesla Gigafactory 1

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Construction Already Underway At Tesla Gigafactory 3 In China: Video"

someone

Any word on how long it will take to complete?

2 hours ago
XavierStark

Less than 3 years in Musk time.

1 hour ago
Get Real

But, but, but…former InsideEv’s serial anti-Tesla propagandist DG assured us that there was no way that Tesla could quickly start construction on their Chinese GigaFactory because DG was tight with the Chinese powers the be!

12 minutes ago
Alaa Sadek

It is by the sea.

2 hours ago
Scott

That’s a really flat low lying site close to the water. I assume they checked flood risks.

1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

The tent is already there. Just needs a few robots.

1 hour ago
trackdaze

The Neighbours seem nice enough.

55 minutes ago
Get Real

Bloody peasants!

15 minutes ago
EVFan

Thanks Vincent. Keep updating.

1 minute ago