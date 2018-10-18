PSA Providing 550 Citroën C-Zero & Peugeot iOn To Free2Move Paris
The void after Autolib is slowly filling up in Paris.
On December 3, Parisians finally will be able to use the new electric free-floating car-sharing service as PSA Group launches Free2Move Paris.
Initially, there will be 550 Citroën C-Zero and Peugeot iOn (based on the good old Mitsubishi i-MiEV).
Cars can be located and rented through Free2Move Paris app in two plans:
- €0.32/minute with a monthly subscription of €9.90 (no commitment) for regular use
- €0.39/minute with no subscription for occasional use
Free2Move offers also free parking in Paris as well as access to authorized public places and dedicated electric vehicles spaces (for example, Autolib).
It will be interesting to see how well the short-range EVs will cope in Paris (dedicated teams will regularly recharge the cars).
Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2Move CEO, said:
“Within just two years of its launch, Free2Move already has more than 1.5 million users in 12 countries and a fleet of 65,000 vehicles. We are delighted to launch our car sharing service in Paris and we are also planning to expand our offering to the surrounding metropolitan area very soon.”
Cheap. How can they make a profit? If I had access to something like this, we could have reduced out cost a lot.
Should have wireless charging, and as a rule have customers to park at chargers. Always ready, always charged.