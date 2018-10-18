PSA Providing 550 Citroën C-Zero & Peugeot iOn To Free2Move Paris

3 H BY MARK KANE

The void after Autolib is slowly filling up in Paris.

On December 3, Parisians finally will be able to use the new electric free-floating car-sharing service as PSA Group launches Free2Move Paris.

Initially, there will be 550 Citroën C-Zero and Peugeot iOn (based on the good old Mitsubishi i-MiEV).

Cars can be located and rented through Free2Move Paris app in two plans:

€0.32/minute with a monthly subscription of €9.90 (no commitment) for regular use

of €9.90 (no commitment) for regular use €0.39/minute with no subscription for occasional use

Free2Move offers also free parking in Paris as well as access to authorized public places and dedicated electric vehicles spaces (for example, Autolib).

It will be interesting to see how well the short-range EVs will cope in Paris (dedicated teams will regularly recharge the cars).

