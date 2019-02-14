BYD Delivered World’s Largest Electric Double-Decker Bus Fleet
Ancient city introduces 200 electric double-deckers… on top of 3,000 single-deckers
BYD is launching the world’s largest electric double-decker bus fleet in Xi’an, China. 100 BYD K8S have entered service on January 30 and another 100 will enter service after the Chinese Spring Festival.
In total, 200 double-decker buses will cover six lines in Xi’an, which already has 3,000 standard BYD buses (1,100 since late 2016 and then 1,900 more since 2018). The fleet is the biggest in northwest China.
Earlier, K8S have been put into operation also in the cities of Shenzhen, Guilin, Huai’an, Jingdezhen and Pingtan.
“The buses offer a broad field of vision, using low floors with single-step access as well as front and rear swinging doors. The lower deck is more than 1.9m high, providing ample space for standing, while the upper deck is over 1.7 meters in height, making walking comfortable and convenient. In addition, they come fitted with a wheelchair area and boarding/debarkation ramps, offering maximum accessibility to passengers with all kinds of needs.
The buses feature BYD’s independently developed batteries, motor, electronic control and wheel drive technology. They also boast significantly improved driving safety and operations throughout their entire life cycle, thanks to a steering delay function, smart key system and other leading technologies.”
