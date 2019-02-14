BYD Delivered World’s Largest Electric Double-Decker Bus Fleet

12 M BY MARK KANE

Ancient city introduces 200 electric double-deckers… on top of 3,000 single-deckers

BYD is launching the world’s largest electric double-decker bus fleet in Xi’an, China. 100 BYD K8S have entered service on January 30 and another 100 will enter service after the Chinese Spring Festival.

In total, 200 double-decker buses will cover six lines in Xi’an, which already has 3,000 standard BYD buses (1,100 since late 2016 and then 1,900 more since 2018). The fleet is the biggest in northwest China.

Earlier, K8S have been put into operation also in the cities of Shenzhen, Guilin, Huai’an, Jingdezhen and Pingtan.