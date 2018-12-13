BYD Achieves 6th Straight Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record
30,000 sales per month is just around the corner
In November, BYD once again set a new monthly sales record of plug-in electric cars in China. In total, 28,793 were sold (about 2,800 more than in October), which is 123% more than a year ago. The pace of growth is astounding.
Plug-ins now represents 58% of total BYD car sales (compared to about 30% year ago), which brings the company closer to entirely getting rid of ICE models at some point in the future.
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2018
With 190,142 sales in China so far this year (up 105% year-over-year), BYD is on track to exceed the goal of 200,000 for 2018 by a huge margin.
BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so a total of eight options.
Three models noted all-time records.
BYD sales breakdown:
- Tang PHEV – 6,405 (3rd straight new record)
- Yuan BEV – 6,188 (6th month on the market and 6th straight new record)
- e5 – 5,573 (2nd straight new record)
- Qin PHEV – 3,912 + 1,331 BEV
- Song PHEV – 3,075 + 1,235 BEV
- e6 – 1,020
PHEV and BEVs are selling similarly:
8 Comments on "BYD Achieves 6th Straight Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record"
BYD is doing great.
just bought my first share of BYD, with VW’s and GM’s investment announcements, do we think they will survive that transition to electric/ worth investing in?
Depends on what you mean by “survive”. I don’t think they’ll make it without government assistance. I don’t expect the US government to have any appetite to bail out GM again. So I think GM is gone.
VW, not so sure. I’ve heard from several people that the German government will bail VW out if they have trouble. But then… what happens to shareholders of VW in that scenario? Not sure. Probably won’t be pretty.
Big sales figure now with Pluggin sales in China it seems it always start very slowly in the beginning of the year then ends (Q4) with very high numbers. Saw this pattern several years meaning that first quarter 2019 could very well be a bit disappointing again.
or it can continue and that would be the shift
Seems like BYD isn’t actually growing. They doubled their plugin sales, but their percentage of all vehicles that are plugins also doubled. Suggesting no growth in the company as a whole – just a one for one replacement of ordinary ICE vehicles with plugins.
Auto market is overall stagnant. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-auto-sales/chinas-auto-sales-in-2019-to-roughly-match-2018-industry-association-idUSKBN1OC1J5
Have any of BYD’s vehicles passed US crash tests?