BYD Achieves 6th Straight Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record

3 H BY MARK KANE

30,000 sales per month is just around the corner

In November, BYD once again set a new monthly sales record of plug-in electric cars in China. In total, 28,793 were sold (about 2,800 more than in October), which is 123% more than a year ago. The pace of growth is astounding.

Plug-ins now represents 58% of total BYD car sales (compared to about 30% year ago), which brings the company closer to entirely getting rid of ICE models at some point in the future.

With 190,142 sales in China so far this year (up 105% year-over-year), BYD is on track to exceed the goal of 200,000 for 2018 by a huge margin.

BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so a total of eight options.

Three models noted all-time records.

BYD sales breakdown:

Tang PHEV – 6,405 (3rd straight new record)

Yuan BEV – 6,188 (6th month on the market and 6th straight new record)

e5 – 5,573 (2nd straight new record)



Qin PHEV – 3,912 + 1,331 BEV

Song PHEV – 3,075 + 1,235 BEV



e6 – 1,020

PHEV and BEVs are selling similarly: